Bayside Historical Society to hold 2022 Gardening Day

The Bayside Historical Society (BHS) will be holding a Gardening Day at Fort Totten’s Bayside Castle on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those interested in attending can register for free on the Bayside Historical Society’s website.

The Bayside Historical Society holds Gardening Day twice each spring. Gardening tools and supplies will be available on site courtesy of BHS. It encourages people from all levels of experience to come, from greenhorns to green thumbs.

The castle on Fort Totten Park was originally built in 1887 when it was used as an officers’ mess hall and club by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers. It is recognized as a designated landmark in New York City and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The castle became the home of the Bayside Historical Society in 1984. Shortly after the BHS began operating there, it worked to restore the castle.

The Bayside Historical Society was founded in 1964 with the goal of collecting, preserving and disseminating information concerning the history of Bayside and its adjacent communities. It also advocates for the preservation and protection of Bayside’s most historic structures and distinctive neighborhoods through the landmarking process and strives to develop a broad constituency of like-minded preservation and educational organizations to protect the historic integrity of the communities and collections.