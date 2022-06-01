Flushing High School baseball team set for quarterfinal matchup

Following their 5-0 victory over Lehman High School last Friday, Flushing High School’s baseball team is now preparing for their quarterfinals matchup Wednesday in the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) boys varsity baseball AA tournament.

Flushing High School will face off against the New York City Museum School at Flushing’s Leavitt Field.

With a perfect 16-0 record so far this season, Flushing High School entered the tournament ranked as the third-best baseball team in New York City. Under the guidance of head coach Joe Gerloven, the team is now two wins away from playing in the PSAL championship game at Yankee Stadium.

Gerloven, who is in his 12th season coaching Flushing High School, had previously stated that about half of the 15-team roster is relatively new to the sport. He credits the coaching staff and the team’s seniors for helping to recruit and educate these players.

A big part of the team’s success has been the performance this season of star pitcher Carlos Martinez. Martinez attracted a lot of attention from scouts for professional teams as well as colleges. He ultimately committed to Hofstra University, whose baseball team is coached by 14-year MLB veteran Frank Catalanotto.

Hofstra's team won its first-ever Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championship Sunday and will take on the University of North Carolina (UNC) Friday in its first National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regional appearance in program history.

A total of 32 high schools from across all five boroughs of New York City are participating in the PSAL AA Division tournament. As of now, the quarterfinals games are scheduled to occur Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and the semifinal games Saturday at 11 a.m. The date and time for the finals game at Yankee Stadium have yet to be announced.

Student-athletes whose teams make it to the finals will be able to reserve between two and four tickets for friends and/or family to attend the game.