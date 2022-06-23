Passenger killed after driver loses control on the Clearview Expressway in Bayside: NYPD

A man was killed in an early-morning crash Wednesday, June 22, when a motorist lost control of his car while exiting the Clearview Expressway in Bayside, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a single motor vehicle collision just after 3 a.m. in the vicinity of the Clearview Expressway and the Long Island Expressway and found a 2006 Dodge Charger just off the highway, with three injured men inside, police said. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the driver, a 26-year-old man, to North Shore University Hospital-Manhasset, in stable condition.

EMS also transported the front seat passenger, a 30-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man who was a passenger in the back seat, to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Queens in Flushing, where the front seat passenger was pronounced dead, according to authorities. The back seat passenger remains in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Charger was traveling southbound on the Clearview Expressway and, as the driver was navigating the approach to Exit 4 for the Long Island Expressway, he struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, enter a wooded area and slam into a tree, police said. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad continues to probe the collision.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification, police said.