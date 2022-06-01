Quantcast
St. Albans motorcycle rider killed in Fresh Meadows

A St. Albans motorcyclist was killed when his bike crashed into a brick wall in Fresh Meadows early Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Utopia Parkway just after midnight when they found a man lying in the roadway unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. He was later identified as Thomas Hardy, a 28-year-old resident of 118th Avenue in St. Albans.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that Hardy was riding a 2021 Honda CBR 650R motorcycle on Utopia at a “high rate of speed,” when he failed to properly navigate the roadway in the vicinity of Jewel Avenue. Hardy struck a brick wall fencing that surrounds a home near the intersection across the street from Utopia Playground. Upon impact, Hardy was thrown off his motorcycle and came to a rest in the yard.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD.

