St. John’s Episcopal Hospital hosts back-to-school event for hundreds of Rockaway Peninsula kids

With New York City public schools set to reopen on Sept. 8, the ICARE Foundation at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway partnered with the Rockaway YMCA to host its sixth annual Community and Back-to-School Wellness “Grab-and-Go” on Friday, Aug. 9.

The distribution event provided school supplies, health screenings and health education to more than 600 children in need on the Rockaway Peninsula.

Hundreds of kids who may have gone without vital school supplies are now able to start the school year with new backpacks filled with notebooks, folders, markers, crayons and more that were donated by more than 50 individuals and organizations.

The St. John’s ICARE Foundation, created in May, fosters a culture of philanthropy to secure, manage and distribute gifts in support of the mission and vision of Episcopal Health Services at St. John’s Episcopal Health Services.

“It is always a joy to see the community come together to support kids and education,” said Nancy Leghart, executive director of the St. John’s ICARE Foundation. “At St. John’s, we know that healthy health habits are the best back-to-school supply.”

The ICARE Foundation — which stands for Innovation Compassion, Respect and Empathy — raises awareness and funds in support of equipment, capital projects, special programs and community initiatives. To donate, visit ehs.org/giving or call 718-869-8062 for more information.

Now celebrating over 110 years of community care, the 257-bed St. John’s Episcopal Hospital provides comprehensive preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services, regardless of ability to pay.