Quantcast
News

Homeless man charged in murder of South Ozone Park woman

By
0
comments
Posted on
Hollis man shoots gang member in South Jamaica
Homeless man charged after killing South Ozone Park woman yesterday. Photo via Getty Images

A homeless man was busted on murder charges Monday, Aug. 1, in a fatal shooting that killed a South Ozone Park woman earlier that morning, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of a woman shot in the vicinity of 109th Avenue and 120th Street at around 9:20 a.m. and discovered 24-year-old Sydney Lugo with a gunshot wound to her left arm in front of her home on 109th Avenue, police said.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Tariak Stykes, a 34-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody a short while later and booked on murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges, police said.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York