Homeless man charged in murder of South Ozone Park woman

A homeless man was busted on murder charges Monday, Aug. 1, in a fatal shooting that killed a South Ozone Park woman earlier that morning, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of a woman shot in the vicinity of 109th Avenue and 120th Street at around 9:20 a.m. and discovered 24-year-old Sydney Lugo with a gunshot wound to her left arm in front of her home on 109th Avenue, police said.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Tariak Stykes, a 34-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody a short while later and booked on murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges, police said.