Search continues for two suspects in fatal shooting outside St. Albans sports bar in February

The NYPD released additional surveillance photos on Wednesday, Aug. 31, of two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a St. Albans sports bar in February.

Diquan Orr, 33, of 115th Road in St. Albans was fatally shot close to the Cozy Corner Sports Bar and Lounge at 194-01 Linden Blvd. on the night of Feb. 7. The gunman then jumped into a dark-colored Nissan Sentra driven by an accomplice, and then fled the location eastbound on Linden Boulevard.

Officers from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica, while responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Orr unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway in front of the bar, with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Orr to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Sources familiar with the case indicate that detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute that broke out inside the sports bar.

The alleged gunman is described to be 25 to 30 years old, with a dark complexion, who was last seen wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes. The driver of the Nissan Sentra has a dark complexion, is 25 to 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.