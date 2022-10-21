Bronx man busted for allegedly robbing teen in Jackson Heights, three accomplices remain at large: NYPD

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights made an arrest at a Northern Boulevard fast food restaurant in connection with a mugging of a teenager in broad daylight Monday, Oct. 17.

The NYPD on Oct. 21 released surveillance video that shows one of the three suspects who remain at large in the robbery of a 17-year-old boy as he walked southbound on 91st Street at 3:35 p.m. on Oct. 17.

As the victim approached 35-47 91st St., he was surrounded by four men who grabbed him by the shirt demanding his property. They proceeded to forcibly remove the teen’s Apple iPhone, Apple AirPods and Air Jordan One sneakers before running off northbound on 91st Street, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

During an ongoing investigation, police were able to track the stolen cell phone to a Wendy’s restaurant located at 69-02 Northern Blvd., where they found 28-year-old Julian Perez, of Echo Place in the Mt. Hope section of the Bronx, in possession of the stolen cell phone. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of robbery and one count of stolen possession of stolen property.

On Oct. 21, the NYPD released surveillance video of one of the three suspects who were with Perez at the location of the robbery.

He is described as having a medium complexion with a thin build with a beard, long dark hair in a ponytail and a large tattoo on his right hand. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black cross-body bag, a black baseball cap, and black sneakers.

One of the other suspects has a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, white socks and black sandals. The third man had an afro and a thin build and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt with white and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.