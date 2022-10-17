Richmond Hill man busted in South Ozone Park murder: NYPD

A Richmond Hill man was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a South Ozone Park man in June.

Lovepreet Singh, 27, of 115th Street is the second man to be charged in the homicide investigation into the execution of 31-year-old Satnam Singh in broad daylight as he sat in a car parked near his home on 129th Street on the afternoon of Saturday, June 25.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Richmond Hill responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of 129th Street and Sutter Avenue and found the victim inside the parked car with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Singh is the second man charged in the homicide investigation.

Detectives from the NYPD Regional Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 24 tracked down 20-year-old Rajtirath Bassi of Rahway, New Jersey, and took him into custody in connection with the fatal shooting. He was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Singh was taken into custody Saturday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment is pending.