Corona man arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in fatal Kew Gardens Hills crash: NYPD

A Corona man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk after a fatal crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Kew Gardens Hills on Friday night.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call on a motor vehicle collision in the northbound Van Wyck Expressway alongside Flushing Meadows Corona Park near 72nd Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 2, when they discovered a 28-year-old man in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Honda Accord, unconscious with body trauma, according to the NYPD. EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

EMS further evaluated the 31-year-old who was driving the Honda and transported him to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital with complaints of pain, where he was placed under arrest.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Luis Angamarca, of 46th Avenue near 108th Street near the western edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, was driving in the right-hand lane of the northbound Van Wyck when he failed to stay in his lane and swerved to his right striking the rear of a 1999 Western Star tractor-trailer, which was disabled and in a marked zone separating the Van Wyck Expressway and Exit 11 in Kew Gardens Hills.

EMS transported the 42-year-old truck driver to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with complaints of pain, police said, adding that the identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

Angamarca was placed under arrest early Saturday morning and charged with operating the Honda with a blood alcohol content of .08 or 1%, driving while intoxicated and driving while impaired by alcohol.