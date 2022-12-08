QNS Weekender: Seven things to do in Queens

Get in the holiday spirit with these events around Queens!

Friday, Dec. 9

Ugly Sweater Game Night (Your Eclectic Space)

This could get ugly! Come in your ugliest sweater and enjoy a night of games, food, drinks, and music. The best ugly sweater wins a prize! 142-64 Rockaway Blvd. 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Admission: $20 (early bird $15).

Saturday, Dec. 10

Holiday boutique (Martin Luther School)

Join the annual Holiday Boutique sponsored by the Cougar Parent Club. Vendors will have unique jewelry, candles, baked goods, food products, homemade bath products, custom household items, and much more! Santa appearance with Spin-ology 360 Photo Booth! All Proceeds support MLS extra-curricular activities! 60-02 Maspeth Ave. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Wrap and Ribbon Holiday Market (Common Point Queens Sam Field Center)

Local vendors will sell gifts of all kinds, including jewelry, clothing, food and beverage items, and more. You can also join workshops to make your own gifts. For more information, click here. 58-20 Little Neck Parkway. 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Birding: Winter Waterfowl

The Urban Park Rangers will guide you to the best viewing spots in New York City to see winter waterfowl. Birding programs are appropriate for all skill levels and beginners are welcome. Bring your own binoculars! Entrance – Baisley Boulevard & 157th Street in Baisley Pond Park. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

All Weekend

12 Days of Holiday at Skyview Mall

Saturday, Dec. 10

Holiday Dance Performance & Photo with Santa (All Ages Event)

Enjoy your favorite holiday songs with energetic street dance performances. Santa and a surprise guest will appear at the end of the show, and all participants can take complimentary photos with Santa at the holiday photo booth. Pre-registration is required. 2 – 5:30 p.m. 40-24 College Point Blvd.

Sunday, Dec 11

Holiday Brunch & Craft Cocktails Demonstration (Adult 21+ Event)

Learn how to craft a festive Champagne cocktail for your next holiday party while enjoying the special pastry basket. Ticket $15, and all proceeds go to CoreGiving to help children in need. 1- 3 p.m. 40-24 College Point Blvd.

Holiday Craft Show (BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center)

BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center in Long Island City will showcase over 30 ceramic artists from all over New York for its 13th Annual Craft Show. They will present their best handmade pottery for sale at accessible prices for all the art and design lovers on your holiday gift list. 10-34 44th Dr. Friday, Dec 9th: 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec 10th: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec 11th: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.