MTA approves $480 million construction of new state-of-the-art Jamaica bus depot

The MTA on Jan. 30 approved a $480 million project to demolish the Jamaica Bus Depot and replace it with a new state-of-the-art facility.

Community leaders and elected officials have long complained about the air and noise pollution from the nearly 85-year-old depot at 165-18 Tuskegee Airmen Way. The current lease on the property runs out in September, so the old depot will be demolished to make way for a future mixed-use development. The new Jamaica Bus Depot will be the agency’s first all-electric bus depot and it will be constructed on a commercial parking lot located at 90th Avenue and 168th Street. A lease for that property is currently in negotiations.

The MTA is preparing a presentation for community stakeholders on the project that will deliver a new LEED-certified bus depot and an accompanying administrative building at the new location.

The MTA plans to park its fleet of buses overnight at a York College parking lot until the electric charging infrastructure is installed at the new location which is expected to be completed in just over a year from now. Several Jamaica residents complained about the project during the MTA’s monthly board meeting on Monday.

“In light of the feedback we got from the podium this morning, we’re going to put together a special briefing for our friends and partners in the advocacy community who had questions about the Jamaica bus terminal lease transaction,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said. “We do have to do it. We need a home for that operation, but we want to make sure folks understand why and also, we’re aware of the issues that we’re raising.”

The MTA aims to transition its 5,800-strong bus fleet to zero emissions by 2040, but won’t stop buying diesel-fuel-powered vehicles until 2028.

Skanska announced on Jan. 10 that it had been selected by the MTA to build the new Jamaica Bus Depot. The project includes the phased demolition of the existing depot, the new facility, and the temporary off-site bus parking lot. The new facility will be comprised of 272 standard bus equivalent parking spaces, three bus washing lanes, two chassis washing stations, an interior bus washing station, 15 maintenance bays, and a rooftop bus parking area.

Additionally, the project includes the creation of a three-story administrative building on the northwest end of the site that will connect to the new bus depot via an enclosed bridge passageway.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to provide a modernized and more efficient bus depot to one of New York City’s busiest transportation hubs,” said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil’s East Coast operations. “When complete, the new facility will enhance the experience of thousands of commuters each day, and better serve the current and future bus service demands in the borough of Queens.”

Nassau County wants to locate its NICE bus fleet with a lease at the new facility, once it is completed, as a subtenant to the MTA. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2026.