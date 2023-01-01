Quantcast
News

Victoria’s Secrets: New hopes, new dreams in a new year

By
comments
Posted on
Purple Firework celebrate anniversary happy new year 2023, 4th of july holiday festival. Purple firework in night time celebrate national holiday. Violet firework Countdown to new year 2023 festival

I love New Year’s because it brings in new hopes, new dreams and new beginnings, which are filled with forward thoughts.

I wear a frog ring because I love the symbolism. A frog can’t move its head to the left or the right and cannot look back — it can only look forward. That’s the philosophy I follow.

Memories do keep me going.

Some of my favorite people are no longer here, such as my husbands, my parents and my daughter Lara, all of whom had such a big impact on my life. 

So I love to bring their pictures to my mind — images of things I did and where I was with them.

With my family in Spain
Meeting the “master” Dale Chihuly
Tom Suozzi presented Geraldo Rivera and I with flags that had flown over the capital!
Derby hats at their best!
Celebrating Dan’s Papers Palm Beach with (back row, l. to r.) Thuyen Nguyen, Ted Vassilev, Patrick Condren, Barry Brumberg and (bottom l. to r.), Donna Schneier, Tiffany Lee and Sheila Levy
With Mayor Adams at our Power List of Queens event

Traditionally, for our last edition of the year, we take a look back at our top stories. 

But I’d also like to share thoughts I received about looking forward as we head into the new year. 

Enjoy and may it be a year filled with good health, acts of kindness and joyous moments to relish for your memory bank!

Wishing you a Happy New Year filled with:

  • Love
  • Health
  • Success
  • Laughter
  • Optimism
  • Motivation
  • Accomplishment
  • Endurance

“Courage to get through the roller coaster of life.”

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York