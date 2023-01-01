Victoria’s Secrets: New hopes, new dreams in a new year

I love New Year’s because it brings in new hopes, new dreams and new beginnings, which are filled with forward thoughts.

I wear a frog ring because I love the symbolism. A frog can’t move its head to the left or the right and cannot look back — it can only look forward. That’s the philosophy I follow.

Memories do keep me going.

Some of my favorite people are no longer here, such as my husbands, my parents and my daughter Lara, all of whom had such a big impact on my life.

So I love to bring their pictures to my mind — images of things I did and where I was with them.

Traditionally, for our last edition of the year, we take a look back at our top stories.

But I’d also like to share thoughts I received about looking forward as we head into the new year.

Enjoy and may it be a year filled with good health, acts of kindness and joyous moments to relish for your memory bank!

Wishing you a Happy New Year filled with:

Love

Health

Success

Laughter

Optimism

Motivation

Accomplishment

Endurance

“Courage to get through the roller coaster of life.”