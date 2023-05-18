Burglar flees empty-handed after breaking into Glen Oaks home

Police are searching for the crook who broke into a Glen Oaks home on May 3.

Authorities say the burglar climbed through a bathroom window to enter a residence near 257th Street and 82nd Avenue in Glen Oaks — within the confines of the 105th Precinct — at approximately 10:20 a.m. on May 3. The bathroom was located at the rear of the residence.

The burglar did not take any items and fled the scene on foot and headed northbound on 257th Street, police said.

Authorities on May 17 released video of the suspect running away from the scene.