Community Board 5 joint committee meeting tackles construction and traffic safety requests in western Queens

A packed agenda at the Community Board 5 Transportation Services and Public Transit Services joint committee meeting occupied a majority of the night with presented projects and roundtable discussions on solving traffic safety issues, on Tuesday, May 30.

The meeting began promptly inside of the CB 5 office, at 61-23 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood with a QNS Rail Line proposal presentation, led by Denise Keenan-Smith, chairperson of Friends of QNS, and Joshua Steinberg.

The passenger rail line idea would allow for service on the Lower Montauk Rail Line between Jamaica Avenue and Long Island City — a project with continued efforts from the group since former City Council member Elizabeth Crowley took office.

Friends of QNS asked Community Board 5 to pen a letter to Councilman Robert Holden to request his support and to request funds for an environmental impact study from the Fiscal Year 2024 city council expense budget.

“I think there are some clear concerns here about this proposal. So it’s definitely something we’re gonna think about and discuss going forward,” said Eric Butkiewicz, chairperson of the transportation services committee.

“There are some things that we did mention that would be nice to have. One is the overview of a map with all the current freight rail lines and how this will impact freight rail.” Butkiewicz added. “Because one concern that was mentioned was how this impacts freight, which has been an ongoing problem for the community here. Other than how it impacts density, and how it impacts noise.”

The board will revisit the topic at its next meeting with additional information from Friends of QNS anticipated.

Next on the agenda was a presentation from the Department of Transportation’s Lekha Gopal on planned Jackie Robinson Parkway safety improvements between Jamaica Avenue and Highland Boulevard.

Board members mentioned a chronic issue with freight trucks involving accidents crashing underneath bridges at the Jackie Robinson Parkway. One example of these incidents occurred in October 2022, when a truck’s roof was completely peeled off on the parkway, causing hours of delays.

The board thanked the DOT for its time and emphasized how the Jackie Robinson Parkway is a common concern based on traffic and safety alone.

On top of the two presentations heard by the board, members reviewed pedestrian and traffic safety issue requests for at least several areas in the area.

A request for an all-way stop sign on 63rd Street and 59th Avenue in Maspeth was made to the board. The location isn’t far from Reiff Playground, at 59-11 Fresh Pond Rd., and board members reiterated how a safety issue was present.

John Maier, co-chair of the public transit services committee, noted how some drivers could be using the intersection as a spot to “rat run,” or as a shortcut for vehicles to avoid highways and city traffic.

The board was in favor of recommending there be a four-way stop sign and a speed reducer placed at or near the intersection.

Another request was made regarding pedestrian safety improvements for western Maspeth, primarily in relation to the West Street and Flushing Avenue area, including 59th Drive. The board discussed the area in question, pointing to details in the request that emphasized the difficulty to travel up to the Home Depot in Maspeth from the listed area.

At Flushing Avenue from Rust Street to 61st Street in Maspeth, the board was asked to consider the placement of a stop sign and creation of a prominent crosswalk for easier pedestrian access.

The board was unanimous in favor of the recommendation. Board members also agreed to send a general recommendation to the DOT for pedestrian safety improvements along Flushing Avenue and 60th Street.

The intersection of 60th Lane and Eliot Avenue was another request reviewed by the board. The location sits on a bridge over the Long Island Rail road with what was described as problematic crosswalk markings creating unsafe conditions for pedestrians. The lack of marking distinctions impacts parking and creates blindspots for drivers. A bike docking station is also located there.

The DOT already addressed the issue and said they would work to repaint the crosswalk markings, according to the board. They were in favor of following up with the DOT on the predicted work.

A do not enter signage request on Jay Avenue and 65th Place was also approved by the board.

The board also touched on the ongoing track replacement/renewal project along the M train line from Myrtle Avenue and Broadway to Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village, noting that the long term benefits mean faster train times over the summer.

Toward the end of the meeting, the battle against Citi Bike NYC remained a hot button issue, as residents noted a docking station on 65th Lane and Metropolitan Avenue, creating a serious safety issue for residents on the block.

The board recommended the creation of a petition be created for those residents to sign, as proof of neighborhood wide concern.

The committee plans to meet again in the third week of June, before New York primary election day on Tuesday, June 27. The next Community Board 5 Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 14.