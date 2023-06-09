Quantcast
FDNY battles two-alarm blaze in vacant Fort Tilden factory

By
Posted on
FDNY
A 2-alarm fire broke out inside a vacant factory in Fort Tilden early Friday morning that drew a hundred firefighters from 24 units to Roxbury at the western end of the Rockaways.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As the smog from the Canadian wildfires continued to move offshore overnight in the Rockaways, the FDNY had to battle an early morning blaze in Fort Tilden that belched prodigious amounts of smoke and blotted out the blue skies near the Riis Ferry Landing.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The fire broke out in a vacant three-story factory at Rockaway Point Boulevard and Beach 169th Street just before 5 a.m. on June 9. The FDNY responded with more than 100 firefighters from 24 units that began to fill the parking lot in Roxbury, adjacent to the old factory near the base of the Marine Parkway–Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge that connects the Rockaways with Brooklyn.

Firefighters were ordered into an exterior operation as the fire progressed to a second-alarm. Four hose-lines and three tower ladders were deployed and succeeded in knocking down the main body of fire and bringing the inferno under control just before 7:20 a.m.

No firefighters were injured and FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the two-alarm blaze.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

