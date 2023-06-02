Man charged after fatally shooting suspect who allegedly tried to rob him in Kew Gardens: NYPD

Police investigate a fatal shooting that occurred on May 31 in Kew Gardens.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police arrested and charged a 65-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed the man who tried to rob him in Kew Gardens on May 31, according to authorities.

The NYPD on June 2 announced that Charles Foehner, of 82nd Road, is charged with 26 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting that took place in the early morning hours of May 31.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot near the parking garage of an apartment building at 123-20 82nd Ave. just after 2 a.m. on May 31. Upon their arrival, officers discovered 32-year-old Cody Gonzalez, of 82nd Road, lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his chest.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A witness who lives in the apartment building was awakened after the shooting.

“My wife heard what sounded like firecrackers, I said no those were gunshots,” he said. “I looked out the window and saw the body laying there.”

Investigators believe that Gonzalez had pulled a sharp object on Foehner and attempted to rob him. Foehner then pulled out a handgun and allegedly fired at Gonzalez, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The firearm was recovered at the scene.

Foehner was taken into custody for questioning at the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill and was later charged with 26 counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Additional reporting by Bill Parry and Lloyd Mitchell.