Man hits victim in back of head with scooter after refusing to pay for MTA fare at Midland Parkway and Hillside Avenue station: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for this man who hit a 59-year-old in the back of the head with a scooter.

The NYPD is searching for the crook who assaulted a 59-year-old man at the Midland Parkway and Hillside Avenue subway station on Sunday, June 4.

According to police from the 107th Precinct, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the victim was entering the station when an unidentified man asked him to open the exit gate in order to gain free entry. When the victim refused, the man began walking behind him and struck him in the head with a scooter. The perpetrator then fled on food.

Police said the victim sustained a laceration to the left back side of the head and was transported by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 20 and has a medium complexion. He is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black vest, light-colored sweater, black sweatpants and red sneakers and was carrying a blue and black book bag . He was riding a scooter.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.