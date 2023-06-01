Quantcast
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

By John Schilling
Queens Pride
The Queens Pride Parade and Festival.
(QNS/File)

Celebrate the beginning of Pride Month with Queens’ annual Pride Parade! Also, don’t miss Shakespeare in the Park, Cosmic Con, Bell Boulevard’s food and music fest and more.

Friday, June 2

Opening Reception: ‘A Living Mechanism’

This exhibition at the Noguchi Museum features artworks by gallery attendants to highlight the organization’s creative mission and diverse perspectives. (The Noguchi Museum. 9-01 33rd Road, Long Island City. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission: Free)

Cosmic Con

This weekend-long event will feature over 25 artists and opportunities for comic book fans to face off in cosplay and arcade competitions. (Tangram. 133-33 39th Ave., Flushing. 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission: $18.07)

Saturday, June 3

Rockaway Beach 10th Annual Irish Festival

Head to this event for a day of Irish music, children’s rides, and face painting. (St. Camillus Church. Beach 100th Street and Shore Front Parkway, Rockaway Park. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $15)

Shakespeare in the Park

Read a sonnet, dress up, and enjoy performances from Shakespeare’s plays at this event. (Kew Gardens Cinemas Park. 6-83 Austin Street, Kew Gardens. 12 to 3 p.m. Admission: Free)

Sunday, June 4

New Queens Pride Parade

Celebrate Pride Month with a parade and dance performances. (LGBT Network. 37th Ave., Jackson Heights. 12 to 6 p.m. Admission: Free)

Bell BLVD Food and Music Fest

Enjoy some music and taste a diverse range of cuisines at this event. (Bayside Village. Bell Boulevard between 38th and 43rd Ave., Bayside. 2 to 6 p.m. Admission: $40)

