QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

Celebrate the beginning of Pride Month with Queens’ annual Pride Parade! Also, don’t miss Shakespeare in the Park, Cosmic Con, Bell Boulevard’s food and music fest and more.

Friday, June 2

This exhibition at the Noguchi Museum features artworks by gallery attendants to highlight the organization’s creative mission and diverse perspectives. (The Noguchi Museum. 9-01 33rd Road, Long Island City. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission: Free)

This weekend-long event will feature over 25 artists and opportunities for comic book fans to face off in cosplay and arcade competitions. (Tangram. 133-33 39th Ave., Flushing. 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission: $18.07)

Saturday, June 3

Head to this event for a day of Irish music, children’s rides, and face painting. (St. Camillus Church. Beach 100th Street and Shore Front Parkway, Rockaway Park. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $15)

Read a sonnet, dress up, and enjoy performances from Shakespeare’s plays at this event. (Kew Gardens Cinemas Park. 6-83 Austin Street, Kew Gardens. 12 to 3 p.m. Admission: Free)

Sunday, June 4

Celebrate Pride Month with a parade and dance performances. (LGBT Network. 37th Ave., Jackson Heights. 12 to 6 p.m. Admission: Free)

Enjoy some music and taste a diverse range of cuisines at this event. (Bayside Village. Bell Boulevard between 38th and 43rd Ave., Bayside. 2 to 6 p.m. Admission: $40)