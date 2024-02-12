Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City is under a Winter Storm Watch for much of the day Tuesday as forecasters say the five boroughs are on the verge of its first legitimate snowstorm in three years.

Between 5 and 8 inches of snow, with heavier totals possible in some spots, are expected to fall across the city on Feb. 13, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snowfall will likely occur during the morning hours on Tuesday, with snowfall rates of potentially 1-2 inches per hour, accompanied by winds gusting up to 40 mph — making the rush hour commute rather dicey.

Ahead of the anticipated storm, Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York City public schools will shift to remote learning for Tuesday — no snow day for the city’s 1.1 million public school students.

While earlier forecasts had much less snow expected in the city, the approaching storm system is now tracking further south, which will bring more cold air and snow into the city — thus driving up anticipated snow totals. If the approaching low-pressure system tracks more northward, however, snow totals will drop considerably.

The winter storm watch is in effect for New York City on Feb. 13 from 4 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday is also a special election day in two contests: the 77th Assembly District in the Bronx and the hotly-contested 3rd Congressional District covering northeast Queens and northern Nassau County. Early voting in both contests ended on Sunday, and the potential for heavy snow could drive down voter turnout on Tuesday.

City preparations

For the entire city, however, Tuesday figures to be a messy commute. The Emergency Management department is expected to issue a travel advisory later today. The Sanitation Department will mobilize its fleet of more than 700 salt spreaders and over 2,000 garbage trucks equipped with plows to keep the roadways clear.

New Yorkers will likely be advised to avoid driving and use public transit Tuesday. Visit MTA.info for the latest details on service changes. Alternate-side parking rules have already been suspended for Tuesday; the Department of Transportation notes, however, that metered parking rules remain in effect.

Mayor Adams, during a press conference at the Spring Street Salt Shed Monday afternoon, said the city has been “fortunate” not to have snowfall of this magnitude for so long.

“We have not had any significant snowfall for quite some time, in fact it was amazing how little salt we had to use last year. But the time has come, you know Mother Nature does what she wants to do.”

Following the release of an official travel advisory from New York City Emergency Management (NYSEM) on Monday, Adams encouraged New Yorkers to stay off the roads and use public transportation on Tuesday, both to keep themselves safe and allow snow removal and emergency vehicles to move freely around the city.

“We’re taking this storm extremely, extremely [seriously],” Adams said. “We want New Yorkers to be prepared and we want New Yorkers to do the same. We expect slippery roles and limited visibility. And so we’re strongly encouraging New Yorkers, if you don’t have to go out, stay home. And please use public transportation.”

According to Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol, there is currently “low confidence” in the forecast for the storm, meaning there could be more or less snow depending on when the overnight shift from rain to snow takes place — earlier would lead to more snow and later would yield less.

Iscol also cautioned that there could be “mild to moderate” coastal flooding around Jamaica Bay — including areas like Broad Channel, Howard Beach and the Rockaways — and on City Island in the Bronx.

As for schools shifting to remote instruction, City Schools Chancellor David Banks made clear that while public school students will be fully remote on Tuesday, they are expected to treat the day like any other. Banks said the day will be what is referred to as a “synchronous day,” which is supposed to simulate a regular school day remotely.

“If your child is, as an example, in the third grade, they will show up online with their teacher at the same time that they would normally do it in school and have a regular session of school and simulate it much in a way that it would be as if they were already in school,” Banks said.

The chancellor said the Education Department has already notified all teachers and principals about the shift to remote learning on Tuesday and that they were in the process of updating parents.

Biggest storm in years?

It has been a very long time since New York City saw a snowstorm like the one predicted for Tuesday. The last time Central Park recorded a snowfall of more than 1 inch was two years ago Tuesday, to be exact, when 2.3 inches of snow fell on Feb. 13, 2022.

Earlier this year, the city snapped its longest snowless streak ever, at 701 days, when 1.3 inches of snow fell in Central Park on Jan. 16. That pittance of precipitation came on the heels of a study which connected the dramatic drop in snowfall in the northeastern United States with the impacts of climate change.

The anticipated storm also comes 10 days after Groundhog Day, when Staten Island Chuck and his fellow prognosticating rodents on the eastern seaboard predicted an early spring.

And while many New Yorkers may take a “believe-it-when-we-see-it” approach to the predictions about Tuesday’s storm, they’ll need to shovel out quickly if the forecasts turn out to be accurate.

Should the snow stop falling before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Emergency Management office, property owners must shovel their sidewalks within four hours. If the snow ends between 5 and 9 p.m., they must shovel within 14 hours. Failing to shovel sidewalks could result in a costly fine of between $100 and $150.

Also, do not shovel snow into the street, as it will impede plow operations.

Updated at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 12.