Victoria’s Secrets: What an adventure life is

This past week was filled with joyous moments, from a celebration of our Health Care Heroes with dancing nuns, to meeting world renowned artist Mr. Brainwash, to seeing a businessman relish the completion of his 28-year journey and seeing the “by-a-nose”win at the Kentucky Derby.

But let me go back to the Health Care Heroes who have devoted their lives to the community and patients that they’ve impacted day in and day out. We made them celebrities as they took to the red carpet walking, dancing, prancing and joyously making their way to the podium to receive their “Vicki” trophy.

But nothing matched the event sponsor, the Carmelite System, as their leader, honoree Trish Gathers, joined the nuns in dancing and celebrating.

Our events team led by my daughter Elizabeth Aloni and Toni Cimino and their team, along with our associate publishers and their clients, packed the Terrace on the Park ballroom with over 500 people who generated great joy and appreciation for being recognized for the great work they do.

Putting the spotlight on these special people generates good feelings that lift us all. What a night!

I’ve always had a passion for art and it has been nurtured by my two mentors: Donna Schneier and Ted Vassilev.

Ted and I met when I launched Dan’s Papers Palm Beach and he sponsored our front covers featuring his artists. One artist, Mr. Brainwash, and his work won my heart — I even acquired one of his works.

Lucky me, the Californian came to Ted’s DTR Modern Galleries in SoHo and I had the pleasure of meeting him in person. His charming smile and sparkling, mischievous eyes behind his glasses made me smile and we laughed how we loved each other’s laugh.

I was so happy to meet the creator of my favorite painting!

The next day was another adventure.

My friend Jim Metzger and I visited the newly opened Scott’s Pointe in Calverton, Long Island. It’s the 28-year dream of successful businessman Eric Scott, who took us on a tour of his almost-completed unique indoor/outdoor and enormous entertainment center.

I met Eric in 2021, having introduced him to Yvette Aguiar, Town Supervisor of Riverhead, to help him complete his journey. With her support — and the town’s — he has created the largest-in-the-world indoor Surf Wave, an indoor miniature golf course, a massive laser tag room, an ax-throwing competition area, a golf simulator, multiple outdoor water sports and a miniature car driving course. He even created a wonderful restaurant/sports bar, the Lake View Grill, as well as to-go food service.

It’s not every man that has $75 million to make his dreams come true and wow, will it benefit the community as a top-notch family destination. How lucky we are to have people with such big dreams and the resources to see them come true.

Scott’s Pointe is a must-go destination! For more information, visit scottspointe.com.

Saturday night was the Kentucky Derby party sponsored by Dan’s Papers, Jake’s 58 Hotel & Casino and Zach Erdem at his Blue Mar restaurant.

Over 200 people attended the event to mingle and enjoy the extraordinary finish to the annual historic race — it doesn’t get better than this!

Love to you, my dear readers. Until next time!