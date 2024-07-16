Developers to break ground on MLS stadium in Willets Point early fall

The developers behind New York City FC’s planned 25,000-seat stadium in Willets Point aim to break ground in early fall, according to NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee.

A representative for NYCFC said the upcoming groundbreaking “specifically” relates to the new stadium, with groundbreaking for the other components of the massive development to occur at different times. The club said different developers will oversee each project component, while significant investment will also be made in new roads around the stadium to improve access.

“All of us can’t wait for that groundbreaking moment when we’re able to start seeing the stadium rise and our new home rise in Queens and the new entire community built at Willets Point,” Lee said.

At present, NYCFC splits its home games between Yankee Stadium and Citi Field depending on availability, with the Willets Point stadium set to become the first soccer-specific stadium in New York City.

Lee paid tribute to both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets for being “fantastic partners,” but emphasized the importance of a professional sports team playing in its own stadium.

“Everybody knows that professional sports teams need their own home,” Lee said, adding that the Willets Point development can help “maximize” the club’s potential.

Lee, however, proudly noted that the club boasts the best home record in the MLS since 2015, despite playing on makeshift soccer pitches inside both baseball stadiums, adding that the club never sought to “make excuses.”

“We know our job is to go and perform and get three points as often as we can in front of our home fans, but having said that, I can’t wait for the day we’re able to take our team and take our players into our into our new building,” Lee said. “Playing in front of a full house of amazing fans and playing in a soccer-specific stadium is going to be an amazing moment for us, and I feel it will help take our organization to the next level.”

NYCFC has drawn an average attendance of around 23,000 this season, ranking tenth in the MLS. However, both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field boast capacities of over 40,000, leaving empty seats at many NYCFC home games.

Lee said the Willets Point stadium, with a capacity of 25,000, will help to create a formidable atmosphere for future NYCFC home games.

“Seeing the designs of our stadium and how close the fans will be to the pitch and the support section behind the goal, you can see what noise that will be able to create,” Lee said.

“I think the stadium is in a perfect location in Queens, an amazing hotbed of soccer full of people that are really passionate about soccer, and I’m sure they will be really passionate about New York City FC,” Lee added. “I know that will make a huge difference to our team and so our job on the football side is to make sure that we at least keep up our fantastic home record that we’ve had over ten years.”