Man pulled from surf at Rockaway Beach pronounced dead: NYPD

A man was found floating in the surf in Rockaway Beach on July 22 and he was pronounced dead at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway a short while later.

A man in his 30s was pulled from the surf in Rockaway Beach early Monday morning in what is believed to be the fifth drowning at a New York City beach already this summer.

Police from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach responded to Beach 96th Street at the boardwalk after a 911 call was phoned in by bystanders who noticed the victim in the ocean at 12:30 a.m. on July 22. First responders found him unconscious and unresponsive and tried to resuscitate him on the beach but were unsuccessful. EMS transported the victim to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but a source familiar with the investigation told QNS.com the man is believed to have drowned and his death was not considered suspicious.

The victim’s wallet and clothes were found on the beach but his identity is being withheld pending proper family notification, an NYPD spokesman told QNS late Monday afternoon.