NYPD Cop who worked out of Richmond Hill precinct among the 4 killed by Long Island drunk driver

A police officer who worked out of the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill was killed along with three others when an alleged drunk driver slammed his SUV into a nail salon in Deer Park in Suffolk County at around 4:30 p.m. on June 28.

Police Officer Emilia Rennhack, who had been with the NYPD since 2018, lived in Deer Park and was off-duty at the time of the deadly crash. Also killed at the salon were three Queens residents: Jiancai Chen, 37; Yan Xhu, 41; and Meizi Zhang, 50.

Rennhack, 30, was at Hawaii Nail & Spa getting her nails done for an upcoming wedding of a fellow officer.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Police Officer Emilia Rennhack, whose life was taken far too soon,” Police Commissioner Edward Caban said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. “We offer our support to Emilia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep our officer and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Police Benevolent Association, which represents NYPD officers, announced that a wake for Rennhack would take place this Friday, July 5, from 2 to 6:30 p.m. and from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at New Hyde Park Funeral Home in New Hyde Park, Long Island. The funeral home will also host a memorial service for her on Saturday, July 6.

Nine other people, including a 12-year-old girl, were hospitalized with injuries at the crash scene. The suspected drunk driver, identified as Steven Schwally of Dix Hills, was apprehended at the scene. He was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.