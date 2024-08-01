Gov. Hochul announces $350 million in financial assistance for low-income families

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Thousands of low-income families across the state will soon be receiving as much as $350 per child as part of the Empire State Child Credit Program, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The governor announced Tuesday that a total of $350 million in supplemental payments will be distributed to low-income and moderate-income families statewide, granting $350 per child, beginning Thursday, Aug. 1.

State officials say eligible taxpayers who received an Empire State Child Credit of at least $100 on their 2023 state tax return will receive a check automatically in the mail.

The latest benefit for low-income families is part of a state initiative to expand child tax credits and increase access to child care, Hochul said.

“We’re putting money back in the pockets of more than a million New Yorkers because this administration delivers for working families,” Hochul said, referring to the initiative. “Our work is far from over.”

Hochul’s announcement follows a multifaceted effort across the city to address the cost of living for low-income families, including the legislative efforts of Queens Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi.

As Chair of the Assembly Standing Committee on Children and Families, Hevesi has spearheaded numerous initiatives, both in Albany and his district, that aim to bring vital resources to the greater Queens community.

Hevesi extended his appreciation to his fellow legislators for helping successfully enact and expand the Empire State Tax Credit.

“This historic investment in New York’s working class was made possible through the unwavering efforts of our advocate partners who stood with us every step of the way,” Hevesi said.

Last year, eligibility for the Empire State Child Credit was expanded to include children under the age of four, covering an estimated 600,000 children per year.

Hevesi, alongside state Sen. Andrew Gounardes from Brooklyn, had been working to get the Working Families Tax Credit bill passed, which would have provided credits for more families. The pair failed to get it passed this year.

The Working Families Tax Credit bill, introduced in both the Senate and Assembly chambers, aimed to expand the existing tax credits to include 17-year-old minors and extend the benefits to families regardless of citizenship status.

Additionally, the bill aimed to streamline the wait time for lower-income families to receive the maximum benefits allotted.

The legislators attempted to include the bill in this year’s State budget negotiations but did not succeed. However, Hochul’s announcement adopted much of what the Working Families Tax Credit aimed to achieve with the expansion of beneficiaries.

In July, Hevesi shared numerous legislative victories that, if Hochul signs them into law, will provide more financial support and resources for New York families.

One of Hevesi’s bills that is awaiting Hochul’s signature includes the Adoption Assistance Bill. This bill would ensure that children with disabilities who are adopted out of foster care continue to receive government funding, even if an adoptive relationship is disrupted.