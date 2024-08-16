Reps. Meng and AOC secure $190 million to address destructive flooding in Queens

The Queens provision in the federal Water Resources Development Act was introduced after Hurricane Ida-induced flooding devastated the region.

Under the federal Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), local lawmakers were able to secure $190 million to address flooding in Queens over the next two years.

The provision of the WRDA, which authorizes the Army Corp of Engineers to improve the nation’s water infrastructure, was originally introduced by U.S Representatives Grace Meng, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. While they secured $120 million in 2022, this year, an additional $70.8 million was allocated for Queens.

The $190 million in funding will be used to improve water and wastewater infrastructure, which will improve stormwater management and reduce sewer overflow. The flood control projects could also include national coastal mapping to support navigation, flood risk management, environmental restoration and emergency operations missions.

The lawmakers cited the devastation of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Aug. 20, 2021, as one of the main motivators for the Queens provision. There were 13 deaths in the city directly caused by Ida, with the most common circumstance being drowning in an unregulated basement apartment.

“Our response to the climate crisis must match the urgency of the moment,” said Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. “When I contributed to the Water Resources Development Act of 2024, I did so with the safety and well-being of my constituents in mind. We need to act now to protect our communities and ensure they are resilient against future climate challenges.”

Congresswoman Meng noted that flooding in Queens has proven to be a serious problem that will only continue to devastate the community if left unchecked. However, she believes that the provision of increased funding will help make Queens more resilient amid climate change.

“Weather events, like Hurricane Ida, have cost our community billions in damage, families have lost their homes, local businesses have been devastated, and lives have been lost because our existing water infrastructure could not handle the intense rain and rapid flooding,” said Rep. Meng.

WRDA is passed every two years with overwhelming bipartisan support. The bill responds to the needs of each local community and facilitates studies to determine the best solutions for each region.

With sea levels expected to rise 10-12 inches over the next 30 years due to climate change – just as much as sea levels rose over the last 100 years – coastal communities remain at an increased risk for dangerous and destabilizing flooding.

The passage of the bill in the House marked a successful first step. But the legislation will now head to the Senate for approval.

“I’m proud to support this funding to help combat flooding in Queens, which suffered immense damage to roads, businesses and homes, and lives were tragically lost due to major storms like Hurricane Ida,” said Senator Schumer. “I’ll keep fighting to improve water infrastructure and management to help combat future flooding in Queens and across New York.”