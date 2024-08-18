Victoria’s Secrets: A week of extraordinary days

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s been a joyous time watching the Olympics because I could see, up close, the enormous effort from the world-class athletes, as well as the great joy of victory, tears of defeat and incredible sportsmanship.

There was such a competitive camaraderie in each event and watching the intensity and drive that the champions showed stirred my heart.

Respect and love blasted off the TV screen and I was in awe of the remarkable performances — many of the feats the athletes achieved seemed beyond human possibility.

American runner Noah Lyles, despite having COVID, ignited the crowd with his enormous drive and personality, making the impossible possible because he simply would not give up. He persevered and triumphed! What a lesson for all of us!

I loved the impressive Artistic Swimming event in which the Americans got their long awaited medals by diving, jumping, splashing and performing extraordinary moves in and under the water.

It brought back my childhood memories and my fascination with movie star Esther Williams and her dancing water beauties. The olympians sparkled in their costumes and hairstyles — all stunning — and the U.S., for the first time, took the silver medal.

It was an inspiring week and with so much static going on around the world, the Olympics represented a great escape that made me laugh, cry with joy and cherish each olympian’s achievements!

It also brought back memories of my time carrying the Olympic Torch in 1996 when the games were in Atlanta. Life’s WORC selected me to carry it and I had my run in Manhattan for a half-mile and passed the “light” to the next runner. It was a thrilling experience with crowds cheering me on.

I took Samantha and Josh to Atlanta to attend the games. Ironically, all I remember besides the massive crowds — every bus was packed and we walked miles to the venues — was the chaos that we missed by minutes when a pipe bomb exploded in the Centennial Olympic Park. It’s my deepest memory of being there.

This year, the Olympic moment I will never forget was the extraordinary performance of Celine Dion seemingly strapped to the Eiffel Tower singing spectacularly in her white sequin cape dress.

Later in the week was the wondrous Dan’s Power Women of the East End event held at The Muses in Southampton.

An extraordinary group of successful women had the chance to meet and mingle, bringing to life “Ultimate Networking Opportunities.” They relished each other’s success and I expect new friendships were born; that’s the power of our Power events!

The positive energy of the night was enhanced by our emcee Erin Colton, from News 12 Long Island, who added her vitality and enthusiasm to the evening.

Thanks to a donation of JetBlue tickets and a trip to Cancun, we raised almost $3,000 for the Southampton Day Care Center. Hooray!

On Friday, The Hampton Synagogue hosted a meet and greet with our remarkable Gov. Kathy Hochul. Rabbi Marc Schneier had his brilliant Cantor Netanel Hershtik sing a moving rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” with his choir. It was written in 1939 by a survivor of Kristallnacht during the Holocaust years for Judy Garland and Gov. Hochul heard it performed during her recent visit to Auschwitz.

I was very moved by Hochul’s statements of stalwart support of Israel, as well as her leadership in the ongoing fight against antisemitism.

She visited there after Oct. 7 even as she shockingly learned her father had passed away.

She emphasized that Hamas terrorists and what they did to Israelis on Oct. 7 equates to the Sept. 11 attacks against us at the World Trade Center. She made it clear that Israel must defend itself and never lose sight that Hamas will go after us if they are not defeated!

Ironically I was invited to a cocktail party at the home of Irwin and Daryl Simon in Bridgehampton to hear former Gov. Andrew Cuomo speak about his new organization, Never Again, NOW!

He addressed a group of 100 people listening intently to his mission to launch a public relations campaign to raise awareness of who Hamas is and why we must support Israel. He believes that a campaign such as this coming from a non-Jewish person holds weight and he frustratingly sees no one else doing it!

He received a warm ovation and lots of questions on if he is going back into politics, which he avoided answering; but he did say he misses not being in government. We will see…

But the bittersweet highlight of my weekend was to bring hugs and kisses to my darling grandson Blake at his family farewell party that brought us together to wish him godspeed as he begins the next journey of his life; he is heading off to Duke in far away North Carolina for his college years.

He has earned his place, having done an “Olympic” job in his high school years. He achieved top honors scholastically, participated in sports and led the school government as class president for four years..

Now, may God be kind to him and may his life continue to flourish!

Love to you my dear readers.