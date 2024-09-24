Flushing man indicted for fatally stabbing his wife inside a spa where she worked: DA

A Flushing man was indicted by a Queens grand jury on murder and weapons charges for stabbing his wife to death inside a Kissena Boulevard spa where she worked earlier this month.

A Queens grand jury indicted a Flushing man on murder and weapons charges for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in front of horrified customers inside her place of employment at a Kissena Boulevard spa during the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Jiahai Ma, 25, of Cherry Avenue, was arraigned on Monday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder, who remanded him into custody without bail.

According to the indictment and charges, Ma entered the Bodywork Spa at 41-39 Kissena Blvd. at approximately 5:40 p.m. and went to the basement, where he approached his 26-year-old wife, Guimei Tang, and a verbal dispute ensued. The argument between the young immigrants from Guizhou, China, quickly escalated into violence when Ma pulled out a knife and stabbed Tang multiple times in her neck, chest and arm.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a frantic 911 call that a woman was under attack inside the cellar spa, and they arrived to find Tang clinging to life with her husband standing nearby, still holding a bloody knife, which was recovered by police.

Ma was taken into custody, and EMS arrived at the location and rushed Tang to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short while later.

“As alleged, the defendant carried out a brutal and fatal attack against his wife inside her place of business,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Partners should never have to fear for their safety at the hands of those they love.”

Ma was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. If convicted, he faces a maximum potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Justice Holder ordered Ma to return to court on Nov. 13.

“I urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to contact our 24-hour hotline at 718-286-4410,” Katz said. “We can help with safety planning services, securing an order of protection or shelter placement.”