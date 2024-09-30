Iconic NYC eats land at JFK: Terminal 8 announces 21 new dining and retail experiences

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A lineup of iconic New York food brands is coming to JFK Terminal-8 (T8).

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, in partnership with American Airlines and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports, announced on Thursday, Sept. 26, 21 new dining, retail, entertainment, and amenity brands run by 13 local businesses. The local businesses are among the first selected as part of the $125 million commercial redevelopment program at JFK Airport T8.

Travelers can soon eat at beloved New York brands, including Black Tap, Alidoro, and Harlem Chocolate Factory. Additionally, T8 will host the first U.S. airport locations of Eataly and Peach Palace by Momofuku. More food options will be available at T8 in the future as more than 60 new concessions will open in phases through 2025.

JFK T8 Innovation Partners commercial redevelopment program is a joint project led by URW and Phoenix Infrastructure Group, a certified minority-business enterprise (MBE) equity partner. The program follows T8’s $400 million expansion, which was completed in 2022. The newly renovated T8 is a component of the Port Authority’s $19 billion JFK redevelopment project.

The Port Authority and the airport’s private terminal developers and operators are working with the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council to generate economic and educational opportunities surrounding the airport.

The council, led by U.S. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., prioritized minority—and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) participation in the overall JFK redevelopment project. To date, that effort has set a New York State record of $2.3 billion in contract awards to MWBE firms in redeveloping JFK.

Additionally, the Port Authority, American Airlines, URW, and the advisory council have created various initiatives to increase participation by local, diverse, and disadvantaged businesses in the airport’s concessions program, including the Institute of Concessions (IOC) launched in 2023.

The IOC is a training and mentoring program designed to equip local and diverse businesses with the skills to compete for and successfully operate at JFK Airport. IOC graduates are expected to be among the next round of companies chosen to participate in the Terminal 8 concessions program.

Facilitators of the program emphasized creating economic opportunities for locally owned and diverse businesses.

The Port Authority and URW also engaged in community outreach to recruit local businesses in partnership with local elected officials and community partners for T8’s concession program.

Additionally, URW Airports enhanced participation by Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (ACDBE) by pairing local operators with first-to-the-airport brands and experienced ACDBE operators and supporting local emerging entrepreneurs seeking ACDBE certification.

The current announcement represents 47% ACDBE participation, and the program is on track to exceed its 30% percent project participation goal.

Many community stakeholders provided statements praising the diversity of the T8 redevelopment program.

U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks said travelers will now have a chance to experience the city’s unique culture while on the move. “Terminal 8’s concessions program, entrepreneurs will have access to certifications and resources that propel their local businesses. Queens has always been home to diverse traditions. Now is the time for these traditions to flourish and be reflected in establishments such as Terminal 8, “he said.

Meeks added that local businesses are the backbone of the community, and the redevelopment program will set a new standard for prioritizing and supporting diversity.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. voiced his excitement for Queens-based local businesses operating in T8. “The presence of such a diverse array of our borough’s businesses in Terminal 8 will allow travelers from across the globe to enjoy a wide variety of high-quality, Queens-flavored foods, products, services, and amenities,” he said. “The redevelopment of Terminal 8 offers a fantastic, unprecedented opportunity to bring ‘The World’s Borough’ and its amazing businesses to the attention of worldwide travelers.”