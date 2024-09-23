U.S. Passports can now be renewed online after pilot program’s success

With more American traveling internationally than ever before, the State Department launched a Pilot program to renew passports online turns permanent portal to renew passports online.

A pilot program allowing American travelers to renew their passports online will now become a permanent fixture following its success.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, who pushed the State Department to address long passport processing times last year, announced on Friday that the program is now fully operational. While the pilot which launched in July had a daily applicant limit, the new portal is accessible 24/7 from all electronic devices without a cap.

“As a lawmaker who has fought to reduce wait times for passports, I am thrilled that the process for renewals has been modernized and made easier through this new online tool which is now up and running,” said Meng in a statement. “This new platform will take advantage of technology to provide another option for those in Queens and across the country who are seeking to renew their passports.”

Previously, U.S. passports could only be renewed by mail or with a rare in-person appointment. Applicants had to send their old passports along with a printed-out application, a new passport photo, and a check or mail order. Now, the renewal fee can be paid with a credit or debit card.

The State Department will now automatically cancel your old passport. This allows applicants to keep their old passports but prevents them from traveling abroad for eight weeks after the online application is submitted.

There are some other limits to the online service. The passport must have been valid for at least 10 years, and the applicant must be over the age of 25. The old passport must have been issued between 2009 and 2015, or over 9 years, but less than 15 years from when the application was submitted.

And if the applicant plans to change their name or gender, they must renew the passport by mail. The online service also cannot be used if the passport was reported, lost, stolen or damaged.

The initiative to update the antiquated system was spurred by a desire to eliminate long processing times as pandemic restrictions began to lift. Last year, standard processing times ranged from 10 to 13 weeks, and expedited requests took about 7 to 9 weeks.

Meng pushed the State Department to address the long wait times and pressed Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the issue last May. Processing times have since dropped to 6-8 weeks and expedited processing is down to just 2-3 weeks.

The initiative also comes at a time when Americans are traveling abroad more than ever before. In 1990, just five percent of Americans held passports, and today, that number is close to 50 percent.

“The service will be a huge convenience for travelers seeking to plan international vacations, visit loved ones abroad or conduct business around the world. I am excited to see the online system benefit our borough and country, and positively impact travel for many years to come,” Meng added.

If you need to travel internationally last minute for an emergency and don’t have a valid passport, your representative in Congress can help fulfill passport applications more promptly.

Meng’s office says that last year, her team helped fulfill over 400 passport requests by helping constituents secure a limited appointment at a U.S. Passport Agency location. Her constituents in the 6th Congressional District can get assistance with emergency requests by calling 718-358-MENG with any questions.