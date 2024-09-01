Victoria’s Secrets: A powerful, historic moment

Gus Walz showing his emotion over his father’s nomination at the DNC.

My eyes were glued to the Democratic National Convention as Kamala Harris took command of the stage and powerfully presented herself and her mission.

That a Black woman of South Asian descent may finally ascend to become our president allows us all to hope that our diverse world is being reflected in our country’s leadership.

But another story was unfolding in the massive stadium. It was Gus Walz, the 17-year-old son of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — Harris’ choice for vice president — who captured my heart.

His tears of joy unabashedly pouring from his eyes as he watched his father on the stage moved me. He is a young 38-year-old-man who is on the autism spectrum.

I loved his ability to do what we all felt — and cry tears of joy. The historic moment of the week cannot be denied, whether you are a Democrat or Republican.

It stirred my heart to realize Gus may open a new door for all of us with children with special needs.

Life’s WORC, the group I founded that serves people with special needs with group homes and day programs, has now created WORC Force to provide training and activities for those people.

For decades we have been fighting an uphill battle to get funds for these programs. Instead of embracing the reality of people on the spectrum and special needs, we get pushed down. Now may be our time!

To possibly have a vice president who understands our children’s needs can be a game-changer.

My daughter Lara may have been functioning on a 3-month-old level, but she loved being hugged and kissed and held; she was the epitome of love. And yes, she went to a program every day that gave her occupational and physical therapy so she could be the most she could be — a human right. But we all still feel like we must beg for the services she and her “friends” need.

Maybe we will finally have an advocate in the highest office of the land — where funds originate — to raise awareness and needed dollars for the special needs of our very special children!

I’m watching and hopeful.

A must-read book

Writing a book is a passion project because it takes years and focus to get it done.

My friend Jordan Edwards did just that because his need to share his philosophy of doing business pushed him over the goal line. His book, Business Jiu Jitsu, is being released this week.

If you love business or if you are an entrepreneur, this is a must-read book.

Jordan was challenged when his women’s fashion stores, Mixology, faced the COVID crisis. He turned to his knowledge of Brazilian jiu jitsu for guidance and he found it! It helped him transform his company to the flourishing business it is today.

Congratulations, Jordan!

New hotel opening

For over two years, I’ve watched an old, decrepit inn be transformed by new owners into a stunning white, clapboard hotel and intimate restaurant, both called Seven Beach Lane in Westhampton Beach.

The building, perched on a pretty block that is right off Main Street, boasts a new wing with suites and more rooms.

I was recently invited there for dinner and delighted in the delicious dishes I ate.

Their pan roasted fluke, served with lemon thyme squash and chive beurre fondue, melted in my mouth, winning kudos from me and the other guests at the table. Their multiple courses were only surpassed by the superb service.

Welcome to the neighborhood!

For more information, visit sevenbeachlane.com.

Bear-givers’ gift!

Joe Sprung and Michele Mirman, with their endless kindness, gave me a “Care Bear” Award at The Hampton Synagogue on Saturday for my work with Life’s WORC, the group I founded that works with people on the autism spectrum and others who have special needs. Thank you!

Love to you, my dear readers.