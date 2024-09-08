Victoria’s Secrets: Life is a great adventure

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

“Life is a great adventure” is one of my “Vicki-isms,” as my staff calls my favorite sayings, and the closing of summer was a powerful ending to a superb season with Father Alexander Karloutsos’ Blue Dream Gala, the Hampton Classic and a surprise appearance by Speaker Mike Johnson at The Hampton Synagogue.

The Speaker expressed the importance of Israel to the U.S. and the world, as it is a beacon of light to uphold democracy in the Middle East. He also took a strong stand against Hamas and the other terrorist organizations operating dangerously in the Middle East.

His words received numerous standing ovations including when he shared his experience visiting the Columbia University campus with the encampments and students who had no clue what their expression “from the river to the sea” really meant. He felt the students’ ignorance of who Hamas is was shocking.

His charisma and clear support of Israel charmed the congregation. He’s an engaging man who can hold an audience in the palm of his hand. No wonder he was chosen by his peers to lead the U.S. House of Representatives and is now touring the country to bolster Republican candidates running for Congress.

Following a “costume” change, I was off to attend the Blue Dream Gala later that evening, where I met many dear, old and new friends.

A delightful surprise was to see federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis and his wife Betsy Seidman.

Nick had been my dearest friend and powerful impactful Queens Borough President Claire Shulman’s attorney. When he joined her staff, he left his office and huge desk behind in Bayside. Ironically, I rented that office and used his desk for decades!

Nick left Claire’s office to lead the FAA and from there was tapped to be a federal judge. He’s a wise man in a position where wise people are needed to make decisions affecting all our lives.

Sitting with him was my favorite doctor and columnist, Dr. Peter Micholas.

Todd Shapiro, PR man extraordinaire and Dan’s Papers columnist, was at my table with his friend Morris, and at a nearby table was Howard Lorber — real estate chairman of Douglas Elliman, a successful business investor and the evening’s underwriter.

The night raised money for multiple causes — including Ronald McDonald House Charities, East End Fund for Children and Reach Within — and was sold out!

Congratulations, Father Alex!

Completing the summer season was the world-class Hampton Classic Horse Show, where the participating jumpers competed for more than $1 million in prize money. It’s a great event to see and be seen!

Mayor Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina got the biggest cheers as she jumped over barriers in the finals. I was so happy to have time to talk with the former mayor, whose advice I always cherish.

I went on to see John Paulson sitting at the Southampton Hospital table and then sat with John Catsimatidis at my table for lunch.

I was so happy to see Enzo and Cathy Morabito and then saw LIU President Kimberly R. Cline looking fabulously happy talking about her Business School.

It was a treat to see my “Power Woman,” president of Stony Brook University Hospital Carol Gomes, along with Emily Mastaler, the new head of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, president of ConnectOne Bank Kevin L. Santacroce, CEO of Dime Bank Stuart Lebow and his beautiful wife Donna, as well as Maria and Ken Fishel and Jean Shafiroff.

We were proud to be the Media Sponsor at the Hampton Classic and watch the magnificent horses and riders from our ringside table. It was a horse show, a fashion show and a people-watching show all in one!

On Labor Day, my children and grandchildren gathered together at my home. It was a perfect ending to a week of great adventures.

Love to you my dear readers.