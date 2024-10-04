Cuban fugitives wanted on attempted murder charges in Florida captured at Creedmoor shelter: NYPD

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two Cuban migrants wanted for attempted murder in Florida were arrested Thursday after checking into a city-operated shelter in Queens Village, police sources said.

Jaroscar Chavez Silva, 36, and his brother, Roshiel Chavez Silva, 30, had been on the run since a near-fatal shooting in Orlando last month. The brothers disembarked from a bus in New York City before finding refuge at the Creedmoor Shelter on Winchester Blvd., sources say.

An arrest warrant was issued in Florida on Sept. 16, leading the U.S. Marshals Service to track the pair across multiple states to New York City. Authorities apprehended the fugitives at the shelter and took them for questioning at the 105th Precinct stationhouse in Queens Village.

Jaroscar Chavez Silva was later escorted out in handcuffs and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. He is set to be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court.

Roshiel Chavez Silva faces no charges in New York but was handed over to federal authorities for extradition to Florida, officials said.

The Creedmoor shelter, which houses around 1,000 beds, is among several facilities in New York City adapted to accommodate an influx of migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. The shelter has faced community backlash, as residents and local officials have raised concerns about sporadic violence and criminal activity.