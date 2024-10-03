DA Katz introduces Kimi, the facility dog providing comfort to Queens crime victims

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz introduced one of the newest members of her team on Wednesday as part of her office’s public information campaign during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Kimi, a 2-year-old golden retriever/Labrador retriever, has been appointed as a facility dog to provide comfort and companionship to crime victims and witnesses. “Kimi has been an extraordinary addition to our team here at the Queens District Attorney’s Office,” Katz said. “She’s affectionate, highly trained, and has already assisted survivors and witnesses and put them at ease.”

Kimi was provided free of charge by Canine Companions and is the only facility dog working in a New York City district attorney’s office. She began working in the office in August and has already assisted victims in three cases, including two children.

“It is extremely difficult to speak about traumatic events, and service dogs like Kimi help vulnerable people feel more comfortable as they navigate through a prosecutor’s office and the courthouse,” Katz explained.

Kimi was born on Aug. 22, 2022, at the Canine Companions national headquarters in Santa Rosa, CA and spent the first year and a half of her life in Maryland with her volunteer puppy raiser, who taught her basic commands, good manners, and socialization skills. At the end of that time, she went to Canine Companions’ Northeast Region Headquarters in Medford, LI, where she worked with the organization’s instructor, learning more than 40 advanced commands, including how to pull open a door, push a button, and provide a “fist bump” with her nose.

“Canine Companions facility dogs are trustworthy in professional environments and can perform over 450 commands designed to reduce anxiety and provide a calming presence,” Canine Companions Executive Director Debra Dougherty said. “Placements like Kimi with the Queens County District Attorney’s Office are exemplary of the human-animal bond because animals are non-judgemental and are always happy to have that human companionship.”

Canine Companions is a national nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to individuals and groups at no cost, and has placed more than 8,000 dogs since its founding in 1975.

“We’re really proud to be able to help the most vulnerable people in society, and we look forward to hearing about the many successes Kimi will have helping victims testify,” Dougherty said.

Kimi is partnered with Queens District Attorney’s Office Detective Investigator Dionisia Mikalef and is available to work in any situation where prosecutors believe victims or witnesses will benefit. Det. Mikalef, who takes Kimi home at night, also received specialized training with Kimi at Canine Companions’ Long Island location.

“Pets and animals are vital to the lives of survivors of domestic violence, providing emotional support and comfort during their healing journey,” Acting Commissioner Saloni Sethi of the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence said. “They also inspire our dedicated staff, reminding us of resilience and strength. We are thrilled for the opportunity to have a therapy dog to support clients and staff alike.”

Kimi will primarily assist in special victims and domestic violence cases but is also available to any bureau in the office that needs her services.

“I thank Canine Companions for providing us with the valuable team members and we thank our partners at the Family Justice Center, who have provided countless families with services and assistance,” Katz said. “October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and I encourage anyone who needs immediate help to call the city’s 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-621-HOPE.”