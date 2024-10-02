JFKIAT, operator of JFK Terminal 4 announces investment in Renewable Energy Certificates

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

JFK Airport Terminal 4 operator JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) announced on Sept. 26 that it has invested in Green-e® certified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) as part of its effort to combat climate change and transition to renewable electricity.

Green-e® certified RECs represent the environmental benefits of generating one megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable electricity, such as wind or solar, which has been fed into the power grid. Purchasing RECs allows organizations to claim that their electricity use is matched by renewable energy sources, effectively offsetting their carbon emissions and promoting the growth of renewable energy production. The Green-e® certification ensures that the RECs meet strict environmental and consumer protection standards.

This investment is a key part of JFKIAT’s carbon reduction strategy, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. According to the statement, the facility has reduced its overall carbon footprint by 16% from its baseline.

Roel Huinink, CEO of JFKIAT, explained that this investment allows the company to offset its scope 2 electricity emissions while supporting the generation of renewable energy across the U.S. “At T4, sustainability informs every aspect of our innovative operations, and we’re on a mission to continue investing in responsible, ethical, and environmentally conscious programs,” said Huinink in a statement. “RECs are an important tool in expanding the renewable energy market by helping track production within power grids.”

JFKIAT’s investment in RECs is part of a broader push for sustainability at JFK Airport, currently undergoing a $19 billion transformation. This project includes the construction of two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, and an entirely new and simplified roadway network. The new facilities are designed to support the Port Authority’s goal of net-zero emissions, including solar power installations on two of the terminals and a long-term parking lot. Additionally, JFK operates the nation’s largest electric bus fleet for any airport, with ongoing initiatives to transition ground service equipment from fossil fuels to electric.

JFK Terminal 4 has been recognized for its sustainability efforts before. In 2023, it received the Greenest Airport Terminal Award from the Green Restaurant Association for having more Certified Green Restaurants® than any other airport terminal in North America. JFKIAT also partnered with Delta Airlines to purchase 8,736 gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), offsetting scope 3 business travel emissions and promoting environmentally friendly jet fuel.

In 2022, the U.S. Green Building Council awarded JFK Terminal 4 with a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification, making it the first pre-existing airport terminal in the United States to achieve Platinum status.