Op-ed: Time to register, license, and insure motorized two-wheelers before our streets become even more dangerous

New York City is in the middle of a transportation crisis. In just the past few years, our streets and sidewalks have been overrun by an explosion of two-wheeled, motorized vehicles—e-scooters, e-bikes, stand-up scooters, mopeds, and motorbikes. These vehicles may be a convenient mode of transportation for some, but they’re wreaking havoc on our commercial corridors, creating dangerous and chaotic conditions for everyone else.

Businesses are feeling the impact. From Astoria to Flushing, sidewalks and streets that once allowed shoppers to stroll safely have become obstacle courses where two-wheelers zip past at alarming speeds, weaving between pedestrians and cars with little regard for the rules of the road. When customers are concerned for their safety, they are less likely to visit, which hurts both business owners and the wider local economy. Haphazardly parked two-wheelers frequently block sidewalks and parking spaces in our commercial corridors, making it more difficult for customers to access our local businesses. This is especially true for seniors and individuals with mobility issues, who now have the added challenge of navigating around e-vehicles to shop at their favorite stores or eat at their favorite restaurants.

The numbers don’t lie: motorized two-wheeler fatalities are up 120 percent since 2014, with pedestrian accidents up a staggering 700 percent since 2019, according to the latest city data. This means these vehicles are now involved in a larger share of crashes than traditional bicycles, posing a clear and growing threat to the safety of both pedestrians and motorists.

Beyond the risks on the streets, there’s another silent but deadly danger lurking in these vehicles—the lithium-ion batteries that power them. Since 2019, lithium-ion battery fires have sparked 733 blazes across the city, killing 29 people and injuring 442. These battery-related fires have left behind a trail of destruction and loss that we simply cannot ignore.

Even the federal government recognizes this threat, with bipartisan legislation introduced to address the problem. Unfortunately, that bill is currently stalled due to the efforts of Senator Ted Cruz, leaving us vulnerable to more preventable tragedies.

Legislation introduced in the City Council by Councilmember Ung proposes to ban the Department of Transportation’s shared e-scooter program in Flushing after mounting frustration over the chaos these vehicles have caused. Since it was implemented, constituents have complained about dangerous driving and e-scooters blocking sidewalks and pedestrian ramps, making it more difficult for the disabled and seniors to navigate our beautiful borough. If the city is going to continue promoting these programs without a real regulatory framework, neighborhoods will continue to bear the brunt of the problems.

For the safety of all New Yorkers, it’s time we take meaningful action to bring this situation under control. City and state lawmakers should start by requiring all motorized two-wheelers to be registered, their drivers to be licensed, and the vehicles to be properly insured – just as we do with cars and motorcycles. By doing so, we can protect pedestrians, ensure that owners are held accountable, and create a system that includes proper testing and certification for the batteries that power these devices.

This would come with costs for those who use these vehicles—registration fees, insurance premiums, and compliance with safety standards—but it’s a necessary step to restore safety and civility to our streets.

We can’t wait for more accidents, fires, or fatalities before acting. The safety of New Yorkers and the vitality of our business corridors are at stake. It’s time to register, license, and insure these motorized vehicles before the situation spins further out of control.

*Tom Grech is the President and CEO, Queens Chamber of Commerce; Councilmember Sandra Ung represents the 20th Council District, which includes Flushing, Mitchell-Linden, Murray Hill, Queensboro Hill and Fresh Meadows; Assembly Member Sam Berger represents the 27th Assembly District, which includes Pomonok, Electchester, Kew Gardens Hills, College Point, and Whitestone.