Second annual Senior Health and Wellness Expo promotes services and resources for aging adults

Hundreds of older adults made their way into the Senior Health and Wellness Expo, held in Flushing‘s Sheraton Laguardia East Hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 22, to learn about the growing variety of services and resources available to them.

It was the second annual event hosted by VillageCareMAX, a managed care health plan provider, in partnership with Schneps Media. Over a dozen organizations participated to provide resources for older adults, ranging from physical therapy to transportation services, and set up tables with informational materials.

The representatives answered questions and discussed how they are adapting services to meet the needs of today’s aging population. Excel Urgent Care, based in Howard Beach, stood out by offering free blood pressure screenings, which attendees were delighted to receive.

“It’s so important for us at VillageCareMAX to come right into the communities where they live,” said Shaun Ruskin, the Chief Operating Officer at VillageCare. “While we raise community awareness through advertising in the newspapers and digital media, it is so crucial for us to be physically in the community educating on individuals’ access to care and overall options in how they receive their care.”

Like other health plans, Ruskin pointed out that VillageCareMAX is rapidly changing its approach to reaching seniors more effectively. Several years ago, texting would not have been considered the best way to reach the older generation. But today, it is actually one of the main ways they spread the word about their community events and services.

Also on hand and speaking to attendees was Assembly Member Ron Kim, who represents the 40th NYS Assembly District. As the Chair for the NYS Assembly Committee on Aging, Assembly Member Kim discussed the importance of older adults knowing all of their health care options, including long-term care. Assembly Member Kim took the time to also introduce himself to the participating providers, and conveyed he is always open to hearing new thoughts on innovative ways to provide health care to older adults.

Representatives from Ozanam Hall, a long-term care facility in Bayside under the Carmelite System, were spreading the word about the upcoming launch of their Montessori program, geared towards residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s. A unit renovation made space for the nontraditional program, which aims to improve the quality of life for residents with memory impairments through a childlike approach.

“Not everyone buys into it. We want to make sure that we’re educating and letting everyone know that there are different ways of caring for our elderly and making sure that we fit into their world, not that they fit into ours,” Ozanam Hall Director of Admissions Ina Salley said.

Another new option for aging seniors is a pooled income trust, which helps individuals qualify for Medicaid while protecting their money in old age. NYSARC Trust Services helps those over 65 relocate the excess income that prevents them from qualifying for Medicaid, which an assigned trustee oversees to cover their living expenses.

“It should be more common,” said Adam Abraham, an Outreach Specialist for NYSARC Trust Services. “A lot of times, trusts can be very scary and intimidating, especially if you don’t know the logistics.”

John Golden from Gleason Funeral Home shared options for pre-planning funerals, which many older adults are choosing to do to make the process easier for their loved ones after they pass. This option also allows them to pay overtime to ease the financial burden, and it is also FDIC-insured.

For those seeking accessible transportation to medical appointments or the grocery store, MTM Transport discussed their fleet of wheelchair-friendly taxis. Representatives from Ivy Rehab shared that they will be expanding physical therapy options for both neurological and physical therapy services at a soon-to-open Astoria location. And Quincy Asian Resources Inc., also known as QARI, promoted their diabetes management support group and ESL classes.

Novo Dialysis, a physician-owned dialysis provider, just opened a second location in Jamaica. A representative said they stand out from major dialysis providers by focusing on patient education. This can allow patients to receive dialysis treatment at home, even while they sleep, ultimately leading to a better quality of life.

“I would love for people who are scared or feel like they’re not getting the care they need at their center, to feel like they can come to us,” said Deirdre Farley, LMSW at Novo.

After the older adults and some family members and caregivers made their way through the tables, they sat down to hear for the panel portion of the event. Leadership at VillageCareMAX, Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, NYSARC Trust Services and the Carmelite System discussed their roles in the senior health industry.

“We’re here to educate and let people know what it is they need before they need it. Sometimes we find that we meet people when they’re in need and not before, and they don’t know what’s going on,” added Salley on behalf of the Carmelite System. “That’s the most common time when our elders are getting taken advantage of.”