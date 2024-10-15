Star, the abandoned Pitbull’s heartbreaking story ignites outcry and push for animal cruelty reforms

Star, and eight-year-old pitbull suffering from advanced Stage 4 Mammary Cancer was euthanized by the ACC today after she was found abandoned near The Shops at Atlas Park.

The Paul A. Vallone Queens Animal Care Center (ACC) euthanized an abandoned pitbull Tuesday afternoon after it was discovered that the approximately eight-year-old dog was suffering from advanced Stage 4 mammary cancer.

Star was found tied to a tree with severe open chest wounds near The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale early Tuesday morning. Marilyn Kativjo, who works at the Shops At Atlas Mall and a local cat rescue, said she found Star around 9:15 a.m.

Kativjo said it was heartbreaking to find Star shivering and in pain. “I saw she was bleeding and very raw, and she couldn’t even stand up. We had to cover her with blankets and give her some food. She was in bad condition; it looked like she had puppies recently,” Kativjo said. Star had a significant infection from the harness, which had to be cut off as it was embedded into her skin.

Kativjo said she believed the pooch was a senior dog that was recently pregnant and dumped by a breeder on the street. “She was probably used for breeding, sold off her puppies, and they had no use for her,” Kativjo said.

Kativjo said that although she primarily works with cats at MeowSquadNYC, a Howard Beach-based cat rescue, she wanted to find resources for the stranded pooch. “I was able to take the pictures, and I called Stephanie Castro, the founder of Meow Squad. She was the first person I reached out to, and I said, hey, I have this situation. I need your help,” she said. Kativjo said Castro sprung into action and posted about the dog on the MeowSquad.NYC Instagram page to enlist help from local shelters and rescue organizations.

Council Members Robert Holden(D-30) and Joann Ariola’s(D-32) offices were also informed of the situation and alerted the 104th Precinct, ACC, and local rescue organizations for assistance.

After Star was picked up by the ACC, the facility gave her a full medical assessment. The veterinarians at ACC then diagnosed Star with advanced Stage 4 mammary cancer.

Throughout the day, the MeowSquad.NYC Instagram page posted updates about Star’s health journey. Around 3:30 p.m., a new post shared that due to immense suffering, Star was euthanized.

“After much consideration, the heart-wrenching decision was made to euthanize her humanely. This is not the outcome any of us wanted, but it was the only way to give her peace,” the post stated. “ If there had been any hope of living a pain-free, happy life, we would have fought for it with all our might. Sadly, Star had been bred until her body could no longer take it, and the cancer that took hold was both preventable and a direct result of not being spayed.”

The post further explained that Star’s story is a ‘stark’ reminder of why spay and neuter services are life-saving. “Mammary cancer in dogs is largely preventable with early spaying, and her suffering could have been avoided. No animal should have to endure what Star did.”

In response to this incident, Council Members Holden and Ariola issued a joint statement calling for changes to NYPD investigation procedures and officer education surrounding animal cruelty.

“Animal cruelty in our city must be taken seriously, and the heartbreaking case involving Star is a perfect example of how these issues tragically fall through the cracks,” said Holden. “It’s devastating and outrageous that someone would leave this poor dog tied to a tree, suffering from advanced-stage cancer, and we demand accountability for these despicable actions and urge the NYPD to ensure swift justice.”

Ariola called the NYPD’s current procedure for opening animal cruelty investigations “needlessly complex and antiquated,” adding that most officers are unsure of the proper steps that need to be taken.

“That’s why I am joining with Council Member Holden in calling for changes to be made, both in officer training and education, to ensure that officers respond correctly to these kinds of issues and the procedures themselves so that no other animal abusers can get away unpunished because of technicalities in the legal system,” said Ariola.

“We will not let Star’s awful death be in vain. We need to see changes now to protect the animals of this city from further harm.”

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.