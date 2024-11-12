AM Rajkumar introduces ‘Ghostbuster Act’ to eradicate untraceable ghost cars from NYC streets

Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar and Mayor Adams appeared at a press conference on illegal “ghost cars” in Jamaica on Sept. 18.

In a step to end the city’s battle with “ghost cars”—vehicles with counterfeit, obscured, or missing license plates—Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar has introduced the Ghostbuster Act.

The Ghostbuster Act takes a comprehensive approach to tackle ghost cars by empowering law enforcement to boot or tow vehicles with counterfeit plates, revoke recognition of out-of-state paper plates and seize any tools used to obscure plates.

With ghost cars evading tolls and traffic cameras and costing the state an estimated $200 million annually, the bill seeks to restore essential transportation funding and protect New Yorkers from the crime and financial losses associated with untraceable vehicles.

“I authored the Ghostbuster Act to put the brakes on the thousands of ghost cars haunting New York City,” Rajkumar said. “These illegal vehicles are a tool for those involved in violent crimes like hit-and-runs, robberies, and shootings. They also rob our state of hundreds of millions in revenue. My bill gives law enforcement the tools to take every ghost car off the road. Together, we will be the exorcist that banishes these vehicles from our neighborhoods.”

In a statement, Rajkumar highlighted the origin of the ghost car issue, which surged in 2020 when the pandemic led to an increase in temporary paper license plates. The easy availability and eventual counterfeiting of these plates enabled criminals to evade traffic cameras, tolls, and law enforcement.

“Ghost cars represent more than just a nuisance—they’re a public safety threat,” Rajkumar added. “When I pass the Ghostbuster Act, if there’s something strange in the neighborhood with a license plate, who ya gonna call? The police, who will immediately take the vehicle out of commission.”

This act builds on Rajkumar’s record of taking on New York’s quality-of-life issues. Earlier this year, she championed the SMOKEOUT Act, leading to the closure of over 1,200 illegal smoke shops, and Priscilla’s Law, which requires registration, insurance, and inspection for e-bikes.

Under the Ghostbusters Act, vehicles without plates would no longer be afforded a six-hour grace period before being towed, allowing law enforcement to remove them immediately. Additionally, it facilitates VIN-based enforcement, providing police with an alternative to license plate numbers and phasing in engraved VINs on all vehicles to enhance traceability.

Mayor Eric Adams has voiced strong support for Rajkumar’s initiative. “We’re going to need our partners in Albany,” he said, emphasizing the importance of the Assembly Member’s contributions to state-level solutions for New York City’s ghost car crisis.

The bill is currently pending an assigned number.