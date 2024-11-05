Live preliminary results: Queens incumbents lead in early counts, on track to retain seats

New Yorkers headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in several pivotal races, including the presidential election and critical congressional and state legislature seats. As of 9 p.m., polls officially closed, and initial results are beginning to come in across Queens, where numerous incumbents faced challengers in districts covering various neighborhoods.
The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump topped ballots nationwide. Although the final outcome is still pending, the Associated Press has called New York and its 28 electoral votes for Harris.
In addition to the presidential election, New Yorkers cast their votes in the U.S. Senate race, where incumbent Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is projected to secure another term against Republican challenger Mike Sapraicone. This election cycle also puts all U.S. House, state Senate, and Assembly seats on the line, along with six critical ballot questions that voters are deciding across the state.
Queens Congressional Races
3rd Congressional District: Covers Little Neck, Whitestone, Glen Oaks, Floral Park, and Queens Village.
|Incumbent: Tom Suozzi (Democratic)
|117,026
|51.46 %
|Opponent: Michael LiPetri Jr. (Republican)
|101,022
|44.42 %
5th Congressional District: Covers Jamaica, Laurelton, Queens Village, Richmond Hill, St. Albans, South Ozone Park, and the Rockaway Peninsula.
|Incumbent: Gregory Meeks (Democratic)
|141,346
|70.17 %
|Opponent: Paul King (Republican)
|50,125
|24.88 %
6th Congressional District: Covers Auburndale, Bayside, Elmhurst, Flushing, Forest Hills, Glendale, Kew Gardens, Maspeth, Middle Village, Murray Hill, and Rego Park.
|Incumbent: Grace Meng (Democratic)
|106,435
|56.60%
|Opponent: Thomas Zmich (Republican)
|67,243
|35.762%
7th Congressional District: Covers Long Island City, Astoria, Sunnyside, Maspeth, Ridgewood, and Woodhaven, as well as parts of North and Central Brooklyn.
|Incumbent: Nydia Velazquez (Democratic)
|147,558
|72.96%
|Opponent: Bill Kregler (Republican)
|41,239
|20.39%
14th Congressional District: Covers Astoria, College Point, Corona, East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights in Queens, and sections of the South and Eastern Bronx.
|Incumbent: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democratic)
|119,130
|64.38%
|Opponent: Tina Forte (Republican)
|54,348
|29.37%
State Assembly Races
District 23: Covers Rockaway Beach, Broad Channel, and parts of Howard Beach.
|Incumbent: Stacey Pheffer Amato (Democratic)
|21,726
|49.31%
|Opponent: Tom Sullivan (Republican)
|20,850
|47.32%
District 24: Covers Briarwood, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Hollis and Oakland Gardens.
|Incumbent: David Weprin (Democratic)
|19,051
|57.46%
|Opponent: Ruben Cruz (Republican)
|11,242
|33.90%
District 25: Covers Flushing, Queensboro Hill, Hillcrest, Fresh Meadows, Oakland Gardens, Bayside, and Douglaston.
|Incumbent: Nily Rozic (Democratic)
|14,701
|49.19%
|Opponent: Kenneth Paek (Republican)
|13,196
|44.15%
District 26: Covers Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Beechhurst, and parts of Whitestone, Glen Oaks, and Auburndale.
|Incumbent: Edward Braunstein (Democratic)
|24,923
|52.93%
|Opponent: Robert Speranza (Republican)
|12,019
|25.52%
District 27: Covers Beechhurst, Kew Gardens Hills, Kew Gardens, College Point, Malba, Ponomok and Whitestone
|Incumbent: Sam Berger (Democratic)
|19,405
|52.56%
|Opponent: Angelo King (Republican)
|14,488
|39.24%
District 28: Covers Forest Hills, Middle Village, Rego Park, Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill, and Glendale.
|Incumbent: Andrew Hevesi (Democratic)
|24,386
|54.32%
|Opponent: Jonathan Rinaldi (Republican)
|17,848
|39.76%
District 29: Covers Jamaica, Hollis, Springfield Gardens, Rosedale, Laurelton, and St Albans.
|Incumbent: Alicia Hyndman (Democratic)
|32,113
|83.41%
|Opponent: Dwayne Moore (Republican)
|4,615
|11.99%
District 30: Covers Woodside, Elmhurst, Maspeth, Jackson Heights, Astoria, and Middle Village.
|Incumbent: Steven Raga (Democratic)
|17,035
|55.63%
|Opponent: Brandon Castro (Republican)
|11,274
|36.82%
District 40: Covers Whitestone, Flushing, College Point, and Murray Hill.
|Incumbent: Ron Kim (Democratic)
|12,582
|50.96%
|Opponent: Phillip Shaw Chau Wang (Republican)
|10,254
|41.53%
State Senate Races
District 10: Covers Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, Edgemere, Bayswater, Arverne, and Far Rockaway.
|Incumbent: James Sanders Jr. (Democratic)
|61,627
|68.20%
|Opponent: Michael A. O’Reilly (Republican)
|25,001
|27.67%
District 11: Covers Flushing, College Point, Whitestone, Bayside, Douglaston-Little Neck, and parts of Hollis and Bellerose.
|Incumbent: Toby Ann Stavisky (Democratic)
|48,333
|50.20%
|Opponent: Yiatin Chu (Republican)
|42,385
|44.02%
District 12: Covers Astoria, Long Island City, and Sunnyside, as well as parts of Woodside, Maspeth, Ridgewood and Woodhaven.
|Incumbent: Michael Gianaris (Democratic)
|52,153
|62.06%
|Opponent: Han Khon To (Republican)
|25,478
|30.32%
District 15: Covers Lindenwood, Ozone Park, Woodhaven, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill, South Richmond Hill, and South Ozone Park.
|Incumbent: Joseph Addabbo (Democratic)
|41,852
|56.07%
|Opponent: Danniel Maio (Conservative Party)
|13,315
|17.84%
District 16: Covers Flushing, Fresh Meadows, and Bayside.
|Incumbent: John Liu (Democratic)
|43,218
|60.93%
|Opponent: Juan Pagan (Republican)
|11,196
|15.79%
As of 10:30 p.m., early results indicate that all incumbents across Queens congressional and state legislative districts are on track to retain their seats. While final tallies are still being counted, the preliminary numbers show strong leads for each incumbent, signaling potential continuity in representation for Queens at both the federal and state levels.
Stay tuned for further updates as more precincts report in.
Note: Unofficial results for many of these races are provided via the New York City and New York State Boards of Elections. All vote totals are preliminary and subject to change.