Live preliminary results: Queens incumbents lead in early counts, on track to retain seats

New Yorkers headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in several pivotal races, including the presidential election and critical congressional and state legislature seats. As of 9 p.m., polls officially closed, and initial results are beginning to come in across Queens, where numerous incumbents faced challengers in districts covering various neighborhoods.

The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump topped ballots nationwide. Although the final outcome is still pending, the Associated Press has called New York and its 28 electoral votes for Harris.

In addition to the presidential election, New Yorkers cast their votes in the U.S. Senate race, where incumbent Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is projected to secure another term against Republican challenger Mike Sapraicone. This election cycle also puts all U.S. House, state Senate, and Assembly seats on the line, along with six critical ballot questions that voters are deciding across the state.

Queens Congressional Races

3rd Congressional District: Covers Little Neck, Whitestone, Glen Oaks, Floral Park, and Queens Village.

Incumbent: Tom Suozzi (Democratic) 117,026 51.46 % Opponent: Michael LiPetri Jr. (Republican) 101,022

5th Congressional District: Covers Jamaica, Laurelton, Queens Village, Richmond Hill, St. Albans, South Ozone Park, and the Rockaway Peninsula.

Incumbent: Gregory Meeks (Democratic) 141,346 Opponent: Paul King (Republican) 50,125

6th Congressional District: Covers Auburndale, Bayside, Elmhurst, Flushing, Forest Hills, Glendale, Kew Gardens, Maspeth, Middle Village, Murray Hill, and Rego Park.

Incumbent: Grace Meng (Democratic) 106,435 56.60% Opponent: Thomas Zmich (Republican) 67,243 35.762%

7th Congressional District: Covers Long Island City, Astoria, Sunnyside, Maspeth, Ridgewood, and Woodhaven, as well as parts of North and Central Brooklyn.

Incumbent: Nydia Velazquez (Democratic) 147,558 72.96% Opponent: Bill Kregler (Republican) 41,239 20.39%

14th Congressional District: Covers Astoria, College Point, Corona, East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights in Queens, and sections of the South and Eastern Bronx.

Incumbent: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democratic) 119,130 64.38% Opponent: Tina Forte (Republican) 54,348 29.37%

State Assembly Races

District 23: Covers Rockaway Beach, Broad Channel, and parts of Howard Beach.

Incumbent: Stacey Pheffer Amato (Democratic) 21,726 49.31% Opponent: Tom Sullivan (Republican) 20,850 47.32%

District 24: Covers Briarwood, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Hollis and Oakland Gardens.

Incumbent: David Weprin (Democratic) 19,051 57.46% Opponent: Ruben Cruz (Republican) 11,242 33.90%

District 25: Covers Flushing, Queensboro Hill, Hillcrest, Fresh Meadows, Oakland Gardens, Bayside, and Douglaston.

Incumbent: Nily Rozic (Democratic) 14,701 49.19% Opponent: Kenneth Paek (Republican) 13,196 44.15%

District 26: Covers Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Beechhurst, and parts of Whitestone, Glen Oaks, and Auburndale.

Incumbent: Edward Braunstein (Democratic) 24,923 52.93% Opponent: Robert Speranza (Republican) 12,019 25.52%

District 27: Covers Beechhurst, Kew Gardens Hills, Kew Gardens, College Point, Malba, Ponomok and Whitestone

Incumbent: Sam Berger (Democratic) 19,405 52.56% Opponent: Angelo King (Republican) 14,488 39.24%

District 28: Covers Forest Hills, Middle Village, Rego Park, Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill, and Glendale.

Incumbent: Andrew Hevesi (Democratic) 24,386 54.32% Opponent: Jonathan Rinaldi (Republican) 17,848 39.76%

District 29: Covers Jamaica, Hollis, Springfield Gardens, Rosedale, Laurelton, and St Albans.

Incumbent: Alicia Hyndman (Democratic) 32,113 83.41% Opponent: Dwayne Moore (Republican) 4,615 11.99%

District 30: Covers Woodside, Elmhurst, Maspeth, Jackson Heights, Astoria, and Middle Village.

Incumbent: Steven Raga (Democratic) 17,035 55.63% Opponent: Brandon Castro (Republican) 11,274 36.82%

District 40: Covers Whitestone, Flushing, College Point, and Murray Hill.

Incumbent: Ron Kim (Democratic) 12,582 50.96% Opponent: Phillip Shaw Chau Wang (Republican) 10,254 41.53%

State Senate Races

District 10: Covers Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, Edgemere, Bayswater, Arverne, and Far Rockaway.

Incumbent: James Sanders Jr. (Democratic) 61,627 68.20% Opponent: Michael A. O’Reilly (Republican) 25,001 27.67%

District 11: Covers Flushing, College Point, Whitestone, Bayside, Douglaston-Little Neck, and parts of Hollis and Bellerose.

Incumbent: Toby Ann Stavisky (Democratic) 48,333 50.20% Opponent: Yiatin Chu (Republican) 42,385 44.02%

District 12: Covers Astoria, Long Island City, and Sunnyside, as well as parts of Woodside, Maspeth, Ridgewood and Woodhaven.

Incumbent: Michael Gianaris (Democratic) 52,153 62.06% Opponent: Han Khon To (Republican) 25,478 30.32%

District 15: Covers Lindenwood, Ozone Park, Woodhaven, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill, South Richmond Hill, and South Ozone Park.

Incumbent: Joseph Addabbo (Democratic) 41,852 56.07% Opponent: Danniel Maio (Conservative Party) 13,315 17.84%

District 16: Covers Flushing, Fresh Meadows, and Bayside.

Incumbent: John Liu (Democratic) 43,218 60.93% Opponent: Juan Pagan (Republican) 11,196 15.79%

As of 10:30 p.m., early results indicate that all incumbents across Queens congressional and state legislative districts are on track to retain their seats. While final tallies are still being counted, the preliminary numbers show strong leads for each incumbent, signaling potential continuity in representation for Queens at both the federal and state levels.

Note: Unofficial results for many of these races are provided via the New York City and New York State Boards of Elections. All vote totals are preliminary and subject to change.