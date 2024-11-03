Victoria’s Secrets: A week of women power

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

From the local community raising breast cancer awareness, to Jamie Dimon, the chairman of JPMorgan Chase’s, brilliant talk at his Women’s Leadership Women on the Move Conference — it all speaks to women power.

I was delighted by the invitation from Dina Burns to attend the Ladies’ Night Out fundraiser for the Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck.

As a breast cancer survivor myself, I love to support the causes that bring hope with both emotional and financial support to those who need it.

It’s a lonely thing, laying on a treatment table getting radiation or sitting for hours in a chair for chemotherapy. My cousin is fighting cancer and is having a hard time carrying on her small business during treatments.

What I love about the Manhasset group is that one town has come together with women power and for two decades devoted themselves to helping women cope with breast cancer. It brought tears to my eyes when Dorothy Forte, a founder of the group, was surprised with a “gratitude parade” of dozens of people carrying a flower to thank her for her devotion to making a difference for those with breast cancer.

Then, women “survivors” took to the red carpet and celebrated their wellness! What an inspirational night!

Later in the week, I was happy to be invited to JPMorgan Chase’s Women’s Leadership Women on the Move Conference to listen and learn. A highlight for me was sitting front row, center, hearing Jamie Dimon, the extraordinarily successful CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase, share his business wisdom with us.

There were over a thousand transfixed women filling the ballroom-turned-auditorium at the enormous New York Marriott Marquis in the heart of the theater district.

The admired CEO delivered powerful insights in his one-hour interview with a member of his leadership team.

Before he began speaking his team shared these words of wisdom: “What small change can you make today to foster an environment where everyone feels they belong?”

Just one of the powerful messages before Jamie’s appearance. He may have looked casual but his words were strong and precise.

I took away his point that face-to-face meetings are critical in business and he travels around the world and attends branch openings to listen and learn and build relationships with his clients and potential clients.

Since COVID, many of my staff have gotten cozy working from home and one even admitted she was uncomfortable going out again and meeting people. My challenge as a leader is to encourage them to engage with their clients and community groups. As the owner of a community media company, my greatest joy and mission for the staff is being there and putting the spotlight on the people who impact each community we serve.

As for politics, Jamie shared he doesn’t endorse a candidate but rather a theme of civility to each other and attacking the problems of immigration, bringing up the 20% living in economic crisis and education, education, education. Such common sense!

My hope and wish is that those Jamie Dimon “tenets” encourage everyone to vote for who they think will implement these basic building blocks for our nation.

Love to you, my dear readers.

