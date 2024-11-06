With resounding support from Bronx and Queens, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clinches fourth term in Congress

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed a decisive fourth term in Congress on Nov. 5, as New York’s 14th District voters rallied behind her grassroots-driven, progressive leadership.

Representing a diverse stretch of the Bronx and Queens, Ocasio-Cortez, a steadfast Democrat, once again energized her community and won their resounding support, reaffirming her role as a bold advocate in Washington.

“Thank you to the people of the Bronx and Queens for re-electing me to another term in Congress. As a waitress, I never thought serving in Congress would ever be a reality. It will always remain the honor of my life to serve our community,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on election night, highlighting her continued commitment to her district.

The congresswoman’s campaign engaged in a vigorous get-out-the-vote effort, partnering with over 50 civic groups, unions, and local elected officials to organize more than 160 canvasses and phone banks. Her team contacted voters directly through door-knocking, phone calls, and text messages, reaching over 220,000 voters in the district. In total, they knocked on more than 130,000 doors, made more than 139,000 phone calls, and sent over 250,000 texts to mobilize voters and encourage support for Ocasio-Cortez and other candidates on the Working Families Party line.

Despite a 26% decline in early voting across the Bronx compared to 2020, her district saw an increase, with 34,942 early ballots cast as of Nov. 4 — a significant rise from the 20,907 early votes cast in 2020. This 67% increase in early turnout highlights the effectiveness of her campaign’s voter outreach efforts.

Ocasio-Cortez first rose to national prominence in 2018 after defeating longtime Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in the primary. Since then, she has maintained strong support within her district, winning subsequent elections and securing her place as a key voice within the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. This year’s re-election follows her Democratic Primary victory in which she secured 81.8% of the vote, demonstrating her sustained popularity among her base.

The 14th Congressional District encompasses neighborhoods in the eastern Bronx and north-central Queens, including sections of Astoria, College Point, Corona, North Corona, East Elmhurst and parts of Jackson Heights in Queens, as well as parts of the Bronx which includes Pelham Gardens, City Island, Country Club, Van Nest, Parkchester, Pelham Bay, Schuylerville, Co-op City, Hunts Point, Throggs Neck and parts of Eastchester and Morris Park