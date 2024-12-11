From cookies to croissants: Chip City founder opens Somedays Bakery in Astoria

Since opening in the spring, Somedays Bakery in Astoria has become a local favorite, earning recognition for its fresh, made-to-order croissants, sandwiches, and pretzels.

The café located at 23-37 30th Ave. brings a Parisian-inspired flair to the neighborhood, offering unique twists on classic pastries and redefining what a neighborhood bakery can be.

The concept is the brainchild of Peter Phillips, CEO of Chip City Cookies, which operates 45 locations nationwide, including one in Astoria. Despite the immense success of Chip City, Phillips envisioned a new venture that would bring something distinct to the community. He found the perfect space on 30th Avenue during a routine trip to the gym, which sparked the idea for Somedays Bakery.

“I had this idea of bringing something with a more European vibe to it, with a heavy focus on Viennoiserie—that was my inspiration,” Phillips said. “I had this passion and ideas for this concept, and eventually, my creative bug took over.”

Viennoiserie is a category of French baked goods made from yeasted or laminated dough. It includes delicacies like croissants, brioche, and pain au chocolat, which are known for their rich, buttery textures and intricate preparation.

To bring his vision to life, Phillips partnered with culinary chief officer Arlander Brown, who helped create a menu centered on decadent pastries and unique flavors. Standout items include the black sesame tahini croissant and the chocolate hazelnut and praline lattice.

For those craving something savory, the cheddar pretzel twist and the three-cheese baked mac and cheese cup—baked into a pastry—have become popular choices. The café also offers a full range of coffee drinks, including cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, and cold brew, complementing its robust pastry selection.

“Arlander put together an amazing program of mostly Viennoiserie, and now we’re starting to expand into a few other things too,” Phillips said. “We’re doing some focaccia sandwiches and we’re going to have cakes and soft ice cream in the evening.”

The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many becoming loyal patrons. Just seven months after opening, the bakery is preparing to expand to a second location in Long Island City, scheduled to open in April 2025. Phillips sees this as the next step in growing the business while continuing to innovate and experiment with flavors.

“The main idea of the business was really a focus on Viennoiserie, but we are expanding into a few other things now,” Phillips said. “We only intend to continue to innovate—what keeps people coming back is constantly coming up with new flavors and ideas, and we’re going to keep delighting our customers.”

As part of its expansion plan, Somedays Bakery aims to develop a comprehensive menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at both locations. The café is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

*This story first published in the December issue of BORO Magazine.