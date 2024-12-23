Reps. Gregory Meeks and Pete Sessions introduce bill to support first-time homeowners

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks, who represents New York’s 5th District, which covers southeast Queens and parts of Nassau County, and U.S. Representative Pete Sessions, who represents Texas’ 17th District, which covers areas including Waco and College Station, have introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at alleviating financial burdens for first-time homeowners.

The Mortgage Insurance Freedom Act, co-sponsored by Meeks and Sessions, was introduced on Thursday, Dec. 19. The legislation seeks to provide relief for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) borrowers by allowing them to cancel their mortgage insurance premiums once they have accumulated sufficient home equity.

Currently, FHA borrowers are required to pay these premiums for the duration of their loans, a policy that disproportionately impacts lower-income households. According to the representatives, this places a significant burden on first-time homeowners, who make up more than 82% of FHA home purchase borrowers.

The bill aims to encourage faster equity growth and financial stability for first-time buyers and young families. “FHA borrowers will save hundreds of dollars annually, which will allow them to allocate these funds towards savings, investments, and everyday expenses,” Meeks said.

Sessions emphasized the importance of addressing inequities in the FHA system. “By addressing a key inequity in the FHA system, this bill rewards financial responsibility and empowers homeowners across the country,” he said.

Advocates for civil rights and homeownership expressed strong support for the bill. Patrice Willoughby, Chief of Policy and Legislative Affairs for the NAACP, highlighted the importance of eliminating unnecessary costs for borrowers.

“Although the FHA’s financing has provided millions of families with money to buy a home, the mortgage interest premium has imposed unnecessary costs to borrowers who do not pose a risk,” Willoughby said. “Lifting the MIP so it mirrors commercial lending practices will help millions of families save money and support homeownership as a foundation of economic stability.”

The bill represents a significant step toward reducing financial barriers for first-time homeowners, with advocates and lawmakers hopeful it will pave the way for increased economic opportunity and homeownership nationwide.