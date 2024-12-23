New laws require DOT to consult FDNY and notify council on roadway closures and parking changes

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City Council passed two transparency-focused bills during its Stated Meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19, aimed at improving communication around roadway closures and parking space suspensions.

Council Member Joann Ariola, who represents District 32, which covers neighborhoods including Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Glendale, Howard Beach, Ozone Park and Woodhaven, sponsored the legislation and expressed enthusiasm about its approval.

“This is a significant step in ensuring that our communities are informed and their concerns are considered when it comes to roadway and parking changes,” Ariola said.

The first measure, Intro 104, requires the Department of Transportation (DOT) to consult with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) before approving Open Streets applications or major transportation projects, such as the installation of bike lanes. The DOT must submit detailed information, including feedback from affected firehouses, the method by which the feedback was collected, and the date it was provided.

While the DOT is already required to consult with the FDNY for major transportation projects, this bill extends the requirement to include Open Streets initiatives. Additionally, the DOT must incorporate the FDNY’s feedback into notices sent to community boards and elected officials.

The second bill, Intro 103, requires the DOT to notify City Council members at least 10 days before removing street parking spaces in their districts. The measure applies to removals for projects such as street-level bike corrals requested by businesses, car share programs, and bike share installations. Notifications must include key details such as the date of the removal, the location of the space, and its intended use.

The legislation aims to enhance communication between the DOT, elected officials, and community stakeholders, ensuring that roadway and parking decisions consider the needs of all affected parties.

Council Member Ariola said that Intro 104 will allow local firehouses to have greater input into the DOT’s plans for local roadways. “Oftentimes, local firehouses are left out of the discussion and only learn that a street is closed or a bike lane is preventing their transit while they are already en route to an emergency. In a time when FDNY response times continue to get higher, this kind of foreknowledge can prove vital to our first responders and can save them time when racing to a call – time that, in some situations, can very literally mean the difference between life and death,” Ariola said.

Additionally, the council member said that Intro 103 would improve transparency between the DOT and community members by giving city council members advance notice about planned parking space removals in their districts.

“This will enable council members to post advance notice to their constituents so that residents do not suddenly wake up in the morning and find that their parking spots have been taken away. This is a quality of life measure that will go a great way towards not only alerting New Yorkers of any changes in their neighborhoods but in also establishing a greater sense of trust between the general public and the DOT,” she said.