MTA announces redesigned Queens bus routes, promising smoother commutes

The MTA has announced that Queens residents could look forward to smoother commutes as they unveiled a long-awaited redesign of local bus routes on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The plan aims to improve travel for the borough’s 800,000 daily riders by offering a more streamlined, reliable, and efficient network.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber highlighted that the redesign will provide more frequent and direct service, along with better connections to the rail system, making commuting easier for straphangers across Queens.

A highlight of the plan is 20 bus routes with increased frequency and expanded hours of operation, focusing on key corridors, including Merrick Boulevard, Union Turnpike, and Northern Boulevard.

Another key feature of the plan is 25 “rush routes” to major subway connections, which could be a game changer for many Queens residents who rely on two-step intermodal transportation from bus to rail.

“Queens is underserved by subway and commuter rail based on population,” said Lieber at a Dec. 17 announcement in Kew Gardens’ Queens Borough Hall. “Queens developed after the subway system construction took place, and the result is that we have to connect people to the rail system much better.”

Lieber said the proposed plan expands the number of bus routes in the “World’s Borough” to 124, a “double-digit percentage” increase over what the borough has today.

The MTA boss underscored the importance of buses as a key method of transportation for working—and middle-class neighborhoods, including those in Queens.

“Creating a faster, better bus system has been a priority of mine since I became the MTA chair. I always say buses are the engines of equity,” Lieber added.

The plan results from extensive customer feedback, which included 70 outreach events and multiple discussions and meetings with Queens bus riders, elected officials, and other community stakeholders. Another public comment period will open before the board casts its vote.

The MTA board, comprised of members from NYC and surrounding suburbs including Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk, plans to vote this winter on whether or not to approve the Queens bus proposal.

However, Queens will not have to wait for the board’s approval to see enhanced service in their borough. Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced on Tuesday a separate plan that will increase frequency or improve running time on eight borough buses:

BM5 (Spring Creek-Linden Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

Q13 (Flushing-Ft. Totten)

Q28 (Bayside-Flushing)

Q35 (Rockaway Park-Midwood)

Q43 (Jamaica-Floral Park)

Q66 (Flushing-Long Island City)

Q69 (Long Island City-Astoria)

QM15 (Lindenwood-Cross Bay Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

“New Yorkers deserve better, faster bus service — and that’s exactly what our investments will deliver,” Hochul said. “By improving bus routes throughout the outer boroughs, we’re making commutes shorter, ensuring more reliable service, and providing affordable transit options for millions of riders.”

What are Queens straphangers saying?

As MTA bigwigs work to finalize the Queens bus network redesign, local bus riders have their own thoughts on transit efficiency.

New Yorkers waiting for the Q60 bus in front of Queens Borough Hall on Queens Boulevard Tuesday shared mixed reviews about the current state of bus service in the borough.

“Well, the bus service depends. If you’re on the early schedule, then you’ll catch it on time,“ said Queens bus commuter Jonathan, who did not give his last name. “But sometimes the early time schedule doesn’t arrive on time. It does come on time once in a while, but if you’re in a rush, it won’t come.”

Another rider, Rebecca, was rushing for the Q60 as she told amNew York Metro that she “has no choice” but to use the buses.

“I don’t drive, I don’t have a car, and my husband was diagnosed with sleep apnea. We had to give away our car, so I’m happy with the bus,” she said. “But I have no choice.”