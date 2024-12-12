Council Member Holden visits Albanian nonprofit to commend efforts in teaching heritage to children

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Council Member Robert Holden paid a visit to Shoqata Besi, an Albanian nonprofit in Queens dedicated to teaching children about their culture, on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Holden, who represents Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, and Glendale across District 30 in Queens, “delivered a powerful message” to the kids about the importance of unity, building strong community bonds, and the group’s responsibility to preserve their Albanian heritage for future generations.

Shoqata Besi provides a range of services, including cultural events, language classes, educational programs, and job skills workshops. It celebrates traditions, organizes community gatherings, and offers vital assistance during challenging times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was great visiting Shoqata Besi, an Albanian nonprofit dedicated to teaching children Albanian culture, dance, and language at PS 88 every Sunday,” Holden wrote on social media. “Thank you to President Sejdin Xhaferaj and Secretary Halil Hodzic for the warm tour and for sharing your incredible work!”

The day only got better for the kids as they were greeted next by the NYPD Illyrian Society and the Port Authority Police (PAPD) Illyrian Association. These organizations joined Holden in coming to Shoqata Besi to brighten the hearts of students with a generous toy giveaway.

The PAPD Illyrian Association is a non-profit fraternal organization of law enforcement officers of Albanian-American descent. Meanwhile, the NYPD Illyrian Society aims to promote cultural diversity, tolerance, and understanding of different ethnicities and, by doing so, create a strong bond and working relationship between the Police Department and the Illyrian Society.

Their other objectives include promoting a mutual understanding between law enforcement agencies and the Albanian community, which will lead to recruiting talented, multilingual, and educated community members to these agencies.

The organization also prioritizes educating the drivers of new immigrants within the Albanian Community about the laws of the City and encouraging reporting crime to help ensure the safety of all New York citizens. They believe disseminating information and guidance may be necessary to enable Albanians to seek their full potential and secure suitable placement in appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies.

Shoqata Besi expressed their massive gratitude to Holden and the organizations for their work on Sunday with the students.

“Their presence and kindness brought so much joy, reminding us all of the strength found in community and collaboration,” they wrote on social media.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to these incredible individuals and organizations for their unwavering support of the Albanian community. Your dedication to preserving our culture and your commitment to serving and protecting NYC inspire us all. Together, we continue to celebrate our heritage and the bonds that make us stronger.”