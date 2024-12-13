Queens senator warns Mayor Adams’ meeting with border czar threatens NYC values

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

State Sen. Jessica Ramos has criticized Mayor Eric Adams for meeting with President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan.

Ramos, who represents District 13, which covers the Queens neighborhoods of Corona, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights, is running for mayor in the 2025 election. She criticized Adams for the meeting and warned that his actions as an “accomplice” to mass deportations could fundamentally alter New York City.

Adams met with Homan on Thursday afternoon, with the pair discussing measures to protect New York from undocumented immigrants who have committed “violent crimes.” In the lead-up to the meeting, Adams told reporters that he wanted to discuss the fate of the Floyd Bennett Field migrant shelter, which is located on federal land, and question Homan on the incoming administration’s plans to establish deportation centers in New York City.

Ramos accuses the Mayor of “cozying up” to the incoming Trump administration in the hope of obtaining a pardon for corruption charges he is set to face next year.

She added that New York City residents do not trust Adams ahead of his meeting with Homan and said immigrant New Yorkers are right to fear the outcome of Thursday’s meeting.

“They do not have faith that our Mayor will stand up for us or work to keep families together,” Ramos said in a statement. “He has made it abundantly clear where he stands, saying migrants will destroy the city, spreading dangerous misinformation about immigrant’s constitutional rights, and cozying up to the incoming administration in the hopes that his corruption will be pardoned.”

Adams has been charged with one count of conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals and commit wire fraud and bribery, one count of wire fraud, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals and one count of soliciting and accepting a bribe. He is due to stand trial in April next year and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Adams said ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Homan that he had requested to have a face-to-face discussion of the Trump administration’s border policy. The mayor also said he wanted to discuss exploring ways to work with the federal government to pursue undocumented migrants who had committed crimes in New York City.

Adams has previously suggested that constitutional due process does not apply to undocumented migrants who had “snuck into” the United States and committed crimes, stating that migrants who had been accused of crimes should be handed over to immigration authorities before they had been convicted.

He later clarified that he was talking about repeat offenders and stated that the US Constitution also applies to undocumented migrants.

Adams also spoke of the need to “fix” the immigration situation in New York City.

Speaking after Thursday’s meeting, Adams said his discussion with Homan centered on how to “go after” individuals who are repeatedly committing crimes in the city.

“We’re going to protect the rights of hardworking immigrants in the city, giving back to the city in a real way,” Adams told the press on Thursday. “We’re not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes against innocent migrants and long-standing New Yorkers.”

Adams said his agenda has always been about keeping New Yorkers safe and said he was willing to be demonized in the process.

“If that demonizes me, then I’ll take it. But I’m going to save lives in this city.”

Adams also spoke about the press having “preconceived notions” and “distorted views” about his previous comments on immigration and said both he and the incoming border czar want to avoid making the same “terrible mistakes” by continuing to allow dangerous individuals to enter New York City.

Homan, who previously served under President Obama as ICE’s executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations and under the Trump administration as acting director of ICE, has been a consistent advocate for stricter immigration enforcement and has expressed opposition to sanctuary city policies.

Since his appointment as border czar last month, Homan has emphasized plans to strengthen deportation efforts and has called on Democratic leaders, including mayors and governors, to collaborate with ICE on immigration policy.

At a recent event in Chicago, Homan praised Adams for “reaching out” to him since the election.