19-year-old stabbed during fight near busy Jamaica intersection: NYPD

Police are on the hunt for the suspects who stabbed a young man during a fight in Jamaica on Tuesday night.

Law enforcement sources said the assault occurred near the corner of Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to the location at about 7:28 p.m. on Feb. 25 after receiving a 911 call about a fight in progress.

Upon arriving at the scene, the cops found a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed once in the back.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, police have not yet made any arrests in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.