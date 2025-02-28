Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Queens County Republican Party proudly announced the formation of the Asian American Republican Club of Queens, marking a significant milestone in mobilizing Asian American voters under the Republican banner. The launch event, held at the Four Points Sheraton in Flushing, attracted prominent elected officials, community leaders, and enthusiastic supporters eager to expand conservative principles to the Asian communities of Queens.

A Growing Political Movement

Asian American Republicans have made significant strides in Brooklyn, with notable electoral victories, and now aim to replicate that success in Queens. Leading the charge are State Senator Steve Chan (R-Brooklyn) and Assembly Member Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn), both of whom emphasized the importance of engaging voters who may not yet realize their alignment with the Republican Party’s core values.

“Many Asian American voters in Queens still believe they have no political alternative,” said Senator Chan. “It is our job to show them that there is a better option—one that values public safety, strong education, and economic opportunity.”

Assemblyman Chang echoed the sentiment, stating, “We are here to ensure that the voices of hard-working families are heard. Republican policies protect small businesses, support law enforcement, and promote educational excellence—all key concerns in our community.”

“Over the last few election cycles, the Democratic Party has moved so far left that it no longer represents the values of many immigrant communities,” said Senator Chan, one of the many speakers emphasizing concerns over rising crime, lenient bail laws, and the impact of illegal immigration have made neighborhoods less safe, and they criticized policies that fail to address these issues effectively. Education was also a major focus, particularly the battle to preserve gifted and talented programs and specialized high school admissions tests (SHSAT), which many Asian American families see as crucial to their children’s success. Republican leaders pledged to fight against efforts to dismantle merit-based education. Additionally, economic burdens were highlighted, with small business owners in Flushing and beyond feeling the weight of high taxes and unnecessary regulations. GOP leaders vowed to champion policies that foster entrepreneurship and economic growth.

A Show of Support from Republican Leaders

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa also addressed the crowd, offering his full support for the new club. “This is the beginning of something big,” Sliwa said. “Asian American Republicans are not just a growing force—they are a winning force.”

In a show of unity, Sliwa, Chan, and Chang joined hands with the club’s founding officers and directors, including Dr. Philip Wang, Kenneth Paek, Betsy Deng, Michael Lau, and Myung Lee.

Dr. Wang, a candidate for City Council District 20, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am deeply honored to have received the official endorsements of both the Queens County Republican Party and the Queens County Conservative Party. This is just the beginning of a movement that will empower Asian American voices in Queens and beyond.”

Looking to the Future

The newly formed Asian American Republican Club of Queens aims to be a hub for civic engagement, policy advocacy, and grassroots organizing. With a focus on voter outreach, education, and candidate support, the club plans to hold regular meetings, community events, and training sessions for those interested in running for office.

As the event concluded, Senator Chan urged attendees to stay active and involved: “This is not just about one election or one race—this is about the future of our city, our state, and our country.”

With enthusiasm high and momentum growing, the club’s formation marks a significant step in reshaping the political landscape of Queens and ensuring that Asian American voices are heard loud and clear in the Republican movement.